York, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - FinancialAdvisers.co.uk, a complimentary online UK directory of FCA approved financial advice firms and advisers, is thrilled to announce today the launch of its complimentary online platform designed to revolutionise the way individuals in the UK find and connect with financial advisers. Co-founded by experts in financial services marketing, Neil Ainsworth and Ed Wilkinson, this new service aims to simplify the process of locating a trustworthy, FCA approved adviser near you.





Neil Ainsworth and Ed Wilkinson, Co-Founders of FinancialAdvisers.co.uk

Understanding the complexities and the often-intimidating nature of financial planning, Ainsworth and Wilkinson created FinancialAdvisers.co.uk to offer a user-friendly, efficient solution. "Our goal was to make the platform as straightforward and accessible as possible," said Neil Ainsworth. "Everyone deserves easy access to quality financial advice, and that's what we're providing."

The website boasts a complete database of FCA 60,000 regulated financial advisers and 15,000 firms across the UK, allowing users to filter their search based on the specific expertise they require, whether it be retirement planning, investments, mortgage advice, or insurance. This ensures that users can quickly find an adviser who not only meets their financial needs but also understands their unique financial situations.

"Existing directories are incomplete and therefore not user-centric. We saw a gap for a platform that would not only list qualified professionals but also enhance the engagement between them and potential clients," Ed Wilkinson explained. "That's why, besides being a comprehensive directory, advisers on our platform can claim their profiles and add detailed information, making it easier for them to highlight their specialities and unique offerings."

Registration for financial advisers is straightforward. By claiming their profile, professionals can enhance their listing with additional details, specify the location of each adviser, and thereby increase their visibility to potential clients.

For consumers, the entire process of finding and connecting with a financial adviser on FinancialAdvisers.co.uk is completely complimentary. Whether planning for retirement, investing in your future, or securing your family's financial wellbeing, finding the right advice is now just a few clicks away.

As FinancialAdvisers.co.uk continues to grow, Ainsworth and Wilkinson are committed to maintaining the high standards of compliance and convenience that define their service.

For more information, please visit www.financialadvisers.co.uk.

About FinancialAdvisers.co.uk

FinancialAdvisers.co.uk is a leading online platform dedicated to connecting individuals with top FCA approved financial advisers across the UK. Founded by Neil Ainsworth and Ed Wilkinson, the platform offers a streamlined, easy-to-use service that empowers UK residents to make informed financial decisions through guidance from qualified professionals. For more information see: https://financialadvisers.co.uk/about-us/.

Contact Information

Neil Ainsworth and Ed Wilkinson

Co-Founders

https://financialadvisers.co.uk/

Blake House 2A, St Martin's Ln

York, YO1 6LN

admin@financialadvisers.co.uk





FinancialAdvisers.co.uk headquarters

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241514

SOURCE: Financial Advisers