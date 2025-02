The euro (EUR) is likely to trade in a 1.0395/1.0455 range against the US dollar (USD). Longer term, EUR appears to have entered a 1.0350/1.0500 range trading phase, say UOB Group FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia. EUR appears to have entered a range trading phase 24-HOUR VIEW: "Yesterday, we indicated that EUR 'could fall to 1.0430 before ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...