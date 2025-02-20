HTEC, a global digital engineering services firm, is pleased to announce a partnership extension with SiMa.ai, the software-centric, embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip (MLSoC) company.

During a successful five-year collaboration, SiMa.ai and HTEC built an ML compiler, system drivers, and other complex AI-powered software tools to support SiMa.ai's edge AI platform. SiMa.ai also leveraged HTEC's AI- and ML-driven engineering and chip optimization expertise to enhance its purpose-built MLSoC.

Now, HTEC will support SiMa.ai's strategic initiatives and help streamline the delivery of SiMa.ai solutions built on its cutting-edge ONE Platform for Edge AI, further enhancing the company's hardware and software.

"Collaborating with SiMa.ai five years ago on software for their machine learning SoC was a challenge we couldn't turn down! SiMa.ai created unique and highly performant hardware and recognized that they needed an equally unique, highly efficient software stack. We are glad to have contributed to their success story, and we look forward to supporting these new initiatives." Petar Jovanovic, Director of Technology, Embedded, HTEC.

"As a leader in embedded edge solutions, we needed a strong partner to help deliver a complex software stack for our MLSoC. HTEC's AI and ML engineering expertise and experience in the embedded edge market make them a true strategic partner, and we look forward to creating more innovative solutions together." Ashok Sudarsanam, Associate Vice President, MLA Software, SiMa.ai.

About SiMa.ai:

SiMa.ai is the software-centric, embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip (MLSoC) company. SiMa.ai delivers ONE Platform for Edge AI that flexibly adjusts to any framework, network, model, sensor, or modality. With SiMa.ai, customers unlock new paths to revenue and significant cost savings to innovate at the edge across industrial manufacturing, retail, aerospace, defense, agriculture, and healthcare. SiMa.ai was founded in 2018 and is backed by Fidelity Management Research Company, Maverick Capital, Point72, MSD Partners, VentureTech Alliance, and more.

About HTEC:

HTEC Group Inc. is a global AI-first provider of strategic services, software design, and engineering expertise, specializing in Telco, Financial Services, MedTech, Automotive, Advanced Technologies, and Enterprise Software Platforms. HTEC has a proven track record of helping Fortune 500 and hyper-growth companies solve complex engineering challenges, drive efficiency, reduce costs, and accelerate time to market. HTEC prides itself on attracting top talent and has strategically chosen the locations of its 20+ excellence centers to enable this.

