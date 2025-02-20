BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer confidence strengthened for a second straight month and at a faster than expected pace to its highest level in four months in February, suggesting that pessimism among households in the single currency bloc is easing despite the increasing threat of a trade tariff war.The flash consumer confidence index rose to -13.6 from -14.2 in January, monthly survey data from the European Commission showed on Thursday. That surpassed the -14.0 reading economists had forecast.The latest score was the strongest since October last year, when the confidence reading was -12.5.The consumer confidence index for the EU gained 0.4 percentage points to -12.9 in February.Both confidence readings remained below their long-term average, the commission said.The survey was conducted between February 1 and 19 and include all EU countries except Ireland and Spain.The final results of the consumer confidence survey are set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey on February 27.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX