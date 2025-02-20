Uwill, Inc: Uwill Named 2025 EdTech Company of the Year at the 2025 Global Business Tech Awards

Recognition highlights Uwill's global impact supporting student mental health and wellness worldwide

NATICK, Mass., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, has been recognized as the 2025 EdTech Company of the Year by Global Business Tech Awards.

Global Business Tech Awards , based in the UK, honors companies with demonstrated innovation, excellence, and leadership in the technology sector. Winners were selected by a distinguished panel of industry experts based on their impact and achievements in advancing technology solutions.

"We are honored to receive recognition as the EdTech Company of the Year, which reflects our ongoing commitment to increasing access to immediate mental health and wellness support," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "Our team is dedicated to eliminating barriers to care and meeting the mental health needs of all students. This recognition underscores the positive impact of our technology and counselor community globally."

Uwill was founded by London in 2020. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness programming, realtime data, and support. Uwill serves more than 3 million students from 400 Institutions.

London is a recognized thought-leader and pioneer within edtech and entrepreneurship. In 2013, he founded Examity, a leader in learning validation and online proctoring. Prior, London led Bloomberg Institute, an start-up funded by former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Earlier in his career, he founded College Coach and co-founded EdAssist, both acquired by Bright Horizons Family Solutions. In 2019, he was a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award and held a position on the Massachusetts Governor's Commission for Digital Education and Lifelong Learning. Recently, the Boston Business Journal honored London on the 2025 Innovators in Healthcare list. Michael is a current Trustee at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and member of the Advisory Board at Babson College where he graduated with honors.

About Uwill: Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges, universities, and students. In 2024, Uwill was recognized as the 27th fastest growing private company in the US according to Inc. 5000, and 18th fastest growing in North America according to Deloitte Fast 500. As the most cost-effective way to enhance a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with 400+ institutions, including Northeastern University, the Ohio State University, Princeton University, Santa Fe Community College, and University of Alabama - Online. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com.

