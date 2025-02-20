CERAFILTEC and xAI Cooperate in Sustainable Water Management for the World's Largest AI Supercomputer Data Center and Ceramic MBR

SAARBRÜCKEN, Germany, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- xAI will build the world's largest ceramic membrane bioreactor (MBR) to enable reuse of 49.2 MLD (13.0 MGD) of municipal wastewater for cooling its supercomputing data center in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. CERAFILTEC will deliver its most advanced ceramic membrane technology in a fast-track project set for completion in 2025.

The enormous scale of this MBR project highlights the growing demand for advanced ceramic solutions in mission-critical applications of wastewater treatment such as data center cooling. xAI, an artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk, who has stated this will be "the most powerful AI training cluster in the world," selected CERAFILTEC for its technological competence, advanced ceramic membrane solution, and ability to meet an accelerated delivery schedule. CERAFILTEC's technology provides superior reliability and efficiency, overcoming common membrane issues such as fiber breakages and delicate cleaning regimens. In a rapidly expanding data center industry, effective, sustainable water management is essential to maintain high operational performance. CERAFILTEC's solution is designed to meet these stringent requirements.

The project underscores xAI's commitment to sustainable water management by utilizing municipal wastewater for cooling, thereby conserving precious drinking water and protecting the Memphis Sands Aquifer for the benefit of local communities. With its capacity to treat more wastewater than xAI requires, the plant will also provide surplus treated water to local industries, thus dramatically reducing the aquifer impact from existing users and setting a precedent for green practices in tech. This not only optimizes water reuse but also marks a milestone in environmental leadership, urging high-tech companies towards sustainable water solutions. CERAFILTEC's technology provides a durable, reusable solution that supports a circular economy, effectively eliminating plastic waste from conventional polymeric membranes and significantly minimizing negative environmental impact.

"CERAFILTEC's robust ceramic membrane technology meets our demanding requirements for ultra-reliable and efficient water treatment to support our state-of-the-art supercomputer," said Mark Carroll, xAI's wastewater engineer who is leading the design and construction of the recycling plant. "This partnership enables us to set new benchmarks in both technology and water efficiency, ensuring vital cooling water supply for our high-performance computing systems with no impact on local potable water supplies."

"Our DNAs are very aligned, and together we are shaping the future of both AI and water treatment," said Dr. Torsten Wintergerste. Dr. Wintergerste, who recently joined CERAFILTEC as CEO, comes from the Swiss technology company Sulzer, where he served as President of the Chemtech division.

CERAFILTEC is a privately owned company, Dr. Juergen Hambrecht, Chairman of CERAFILTEC and former CEO and Chairman of BASF, added: "Our collaboration with xAI showcases the transformative potential of ceramic membranes in water and wastewater treatment, offering unparalleled reliability and efficiency. This project establishes a new industry benchmark and reinforces CERAFILTEC's role as a global leader in innovative water solutions."

About CERAFILTEC

CERAFILTEC, headquartered in Germany, is a global leader in ceramic ultrafiltration membrane technology, transforming water and wastewater treatment worldwide. Our technology enhances water quality, increases plant capacity, and reduces operational costs. Committed to a sustainable future, CERAFILTEC aims for CLEAN WATER. EVERYWHERE. For more information, email contact@cerafiltec.com or visit us here.

About xAI

xAI, headquartered in San Francisco, USA, is pioneering the implementation of artificial intelligence to expedite human scientific discovery. Spearheaded by Elon Musk, xAI focuses on creating AI that accelerates our grasp of the cosmos. Their standout creation, Grok, embodies this by integrating real-time data from X, offering profound insights and promoting universal knowledge.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624393/CERAFILTEC_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cerafiltec-and-xai-cooperate-in-sustainable-water-management-for-the-worlds-largest-ai-supercomputer-data-center-and-ceramic-mbr-302381595.html