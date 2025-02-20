CANTERBURY, England, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2026 Football World Cup in North America drawing closer innovative translation platform Certling announces a timely solution to reduce certified translation costs. As immigration experts predict a significant increase in visa applications throughout 2025 and early 2026, Certling 's breakthrough technology offers substantial savings for travellers requiring certified document translations.

Certling, a pioneering certified translation technology company, today formally announced its revolutionary machine vision-powered translation pricing system, marking a significant shift away from the industry's traditional pricing model that has dominated the USD 53.36 billion translation services market.

Initially launched in November 2023, Certling strategically maintained a low profile to ensure platform stability and refine its service based on client feedback. Despite the quiet rollout, the platform gained significant traction through organic word-of-mouth growth, particularly on community platforms like Reddit, where users shared their experiences.

The company's innovative approach addresses a critical industry issue: while most certified translation providers advertise simple per-page pricing, they actually charge based on 250-word increments. This means customers who exceed the word limit by even a small amount are forced to pay for an additional full 250-word segment, effectively doubling their costs.

"Our analysis of 1,000 translation requests revealed that 79% of customers were systematically overcharged under the traditional pricing model," said William Hartley, CEO of Certling. "With 51% of documents containing fewer than 200 words, clients were routinely paying for unused capacity, while 28% faced unexpected surcharges for marginally exceeding the 250-word threshold."

Certling's technology introduces three key innovations:

Automated text recognition capable of processing multiple document formats, including handwritten content, pictures and scans

Interactive content selection allowing customers to exclude unnecessary text

Real-time, word-based pricing that ensures customers pay only for content requiring translation

This innovation in the way supporting documents are processed and translated arrives at a crucial time, as millions of visa applicants worldwide require certified translations for various documents, from bank statements to birth certificates. The system's ability to provide instant, transparent quotes and expedited processing directly addresses the time-sensitive nature of visa applications.

"The certified translation industry has remained largely unchanged for decades, operating on arbitrary metrics that no longer serve modern needs," commented William. "Certling's innovation represents a significant step forward in making essential translation services more accessible and equitable."

The platform's launch coincides with increasing demand for certified translations, driven by global events such as the upcoming 2026 World Cup in North America and rising international mobility for work and family reunification, which expects over 6 million international visitors.

For more information about Certling's certified translation services and technology, visit certling.com

Certling is a technology-first certified translation provider, combining advanced machine vision with human expertise to deliver accurate, fairly-priced translations for visa applications and official documents. The company's innovative approach to pricing and document processing is transforming how certified translations are quoted, processed, and delivered.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624436/CERTLING_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/certling-disrupts-certified-translation-industry-with-ai-powered-pricing-model-302381626.html