BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 20



BlackRock American Income Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 105,345 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 210.00 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 24 February 2025 the issued share capital of the Company will be 68,931,984 Ordinary Shares, excluding 26,429,321 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 27.71% of the Company's total issued share capital (95,361,305 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 68,931,984 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:



Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2427

20 February 2025