Donnerstag, 20.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der 10 größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
20.02.25
15:29 Uhr
1,270 Euro
+0,010
+0,79 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2901,58019:49
Dow Jones News
20.02.2025 19:34 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Feb-2025 / 18:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
20 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               20 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      197,188 
Highest price paid per share:         111.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          108.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 109.9300p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 321,650,260 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (321,650,260) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      109.9300p                    197,188

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
4               108.50          14:49:35         00324068810TRLO1     XLON 
21               108.50          14:49:35         00324068811TRLO1     XLON 
11               108.50          14:49:35         00324068813TRLO1     XLON 
522              108.50          14:49:35         00324068803TRLO1     XLON 
1200              108.50          14:49:35         00324068804TRLO1     XLON 
1287              108.50          14:49:35         00324068805TRLO1     XLON 
197              108.50          14:49:35         00324068806TRLO1     XLON 
2400              108.50          14:49:35         00324068814TRLO1     XLON 
2400              108.50          14:49:35         00324068815TRLO1     XLON 
678              108.50          14:49:35         00324068816TRLO1     XLON 
5472              108.50          14:49:35         00324068817TRLO1     XLON 
42               108.50          14:49:35         00324068818TRLO1     XLON 
1697              108.50          14:49:35         00324068819TRLO1     XLON 
3807              108.50          14:49:35         00324068821TRLO1     XLON 
1707              108.50          14:49:35         00324068822TRLO1     XLON 
3807              108.50          14:49:35         00324068824TRLO1     XLON 
711              109.00          14:49:35         00324068807TRLO1     XLON 
723              109.00          14:49:35         00324068808TRLO1     XLON 
1521              108.50          14:49:35         00324068826TRLO1     XLON 
1624              109.00          14:49:35         00324068809TRLO1     XLON 
743              109.00          14:49:35         00324068812TRLO1     XLON 
715              109.00          14:49:35         00324068820TRLO1     XLON 
425              110.00          14:49:35         00324068823TRLO1     XLON 
3611              110.00          14:49:35         00324068825TRLO1     XLON 
719              110.00          14:49:35         00324068827TRLO1     XLON 
243              109.50          14:49:41         00324068833TRLO1     XLON 
3000              109.50          14:49:41         00324068834TRLO1     XLON 
579              109.50          14:49:43         00324068844TRLO1     XLON 
3               109.50          14:51:10         00324069013TRLO1     XLON 
1280              109.50          14:51:10         00324069014TRLO1     XLON 
1019              109.50          14:51:10         00324069015TRLO1     XLON 
1548              109.50          14:54:49         00324069410TRLO1     XLON 
1894              109.50          14:54:49         00324069411TRLO1     XLON 
784              109.50          14:54:49         00324069412TRLO1     XLON 
17               109.50          14:54:49         00324069413TRLO1     XLON 
849              109.50          14:57:48         00324069775TRLO1     XLON 
4800              109.50          15:01:58         00324070294TRLO1     XLON 
714              109.50          15:01:58         00324070295TRLO1     XLON 
1716              109.50          15:01:58         00324070296TRLO1     XLON 
3798              109.50          15:01:58         00324070297TRLO1     XLON 
1716              109.50          15:01:58         00324070298TRLO1     XLON 
74               109.50          15:01:58         00324070299TRLO1     XLON 
3600              109.50          15:01:58         00324070300TRLO1     XLON 
1840              109.50          15:01:58         00324070301TRLO1     XLON 
74               109.50          15:01:58         00324070302TRLO1     XLON 
4138              109.50          15:01:58         00324070306TRLO1     XLON 
274              109.50          15:01:58         00324070303TRLO1     XLON 
5240              109.50          15:01:58         00324070304TRLO1     XLON 
400              109.50          15:01:58         00324070305TRLO1     XLON 
4138              109.50          15:02:00         00324070351TRLO1     XLON 
959              109.50          15:02:00         00324070356TRLO1     XLON 
1228              109.50          15:02:00         00324070357TRLO1     XLON 
300              109.50          15:02:22         00324070419TRLO1     XLON 
600              109.50          15:02:22         00324070420TRLO1     XLON 
173              109.50          15:05:45         00324070647TRLO1     XLON 
2373              109.50          15:08:17         00324070810TRLO1     XLON 
3827              109.50          15:08:17         00324070807TRLO1     XLON 
932              109.50          15:08:17         00324070811TRLO1     XLON 
637              109.50          15:08:17         00324070808TRLO1     XLON 
800              109.50          15:08:17         00324070809TRLO1     XLON 
873              109.50          15:10:29         00324070910TRLO1     XLON 
525              110.00          15:15:39         00324071262TRLO1     XLON 
200              110.00          15:15:39         00324071263TRLO1     XLON 
720              110.00          15:15:39         00324071264TRLO1     XLON 
702              110.00          15:15:39         00324071265TRLO1     XLON 
628              110.00          15:15:46         00324071280TRLO1     XLON 
777              110.00          15:15:46         00324071281TRLO1     XLON 
1087              110.00          15:17:08         00324071320TRLO1     XLON 
840              110.00          15:17:08         00324071321TRLO1     XLON 
525              111.00          15:32:10         00324072426TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2025 13:01 ET (18:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.