Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 20-Feb-2025 / 18:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 20 February 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 20 February 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 197,188 Highest price paid per share: 111.00p Lowest price paid per share: 108.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 109.9300p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 321,650,260 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (321,650,260) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 109.9300p 197,188

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 4 108.50 14:49:35 00324068810TRLO1 XLON 21 108.50 14:49:35 00324068811TRLO1 XLON 11 108.50 14:49:35 00324068813TRLO1 XLON 522 108.50 14:49:35 00324068803TRLO1 XLON 1200 108.50 14:49:35 00324068804TRLO1 XLON 1287 108.50 14:49:35 00324068805TRLO1 XLON 197 108.50 14:49:35 00324068806TRLO1 XLON 2400 108.50 14:49:35 00324068814TRLO1 XLON 2400 108.50 14:49:35 00324068815TRLO1 XLON 678 108.50 14:49:35 00324068816TRLO1 XLON 5472 108.50 14:49:35 00324068817TRLO1 XLON 42 108.50 14:49:35 00324068818TRLO1 XLON 1697 108.50 14:49:35 00324068819TRLO1 XLON 3807 108.50 14:49:35 00324068821TRLO1 XLON 1707 108.50 14:49:35 00324068822TRLO1 XLON 3807 108.50 14:49:35 00324068824TRLO1 XLON 711 109.00 14:49:35 00324068807TRLO1 XLON 723 109.00 14:49:35 00324068808TRLO1 XLON 1521 108.50 14:49:35 00324068826TRLO1 XLON 1624 109.00 14:49:35 00324068809TRLO1 XLON 743 109.00 14:49:35 00324068812TRLO1 XLON 715 109.00 14:49:35 00324068820TRLO1 XLON 425 110.00 14:49:35 00324068823TRLO1 XLON 3611 110.00 14:49:35 00324068825TRLO1 XLON 719 110.00 14:49:35 00324068827TRLO1 XLON 243 109.50 14:49:41 00324068833TRLO1 XLON 3000 109.50 14:49:41 00324068834TRLO1 XLON 579 109.50 14:49:43 00324068844TRLO1 XLON 3 109.50 14:51:10 00324069013TRLO1 XLON 1280 109.50 14:51:10 00324069014TRLO1 XLON 1019 109.50 14:51:10 00324069015TRLO1 XLON 1548 109.50 14:54:49 00324069410TRLO1 XLON 1894 109.50 14:54:49 00324069411TRLO1 XLON 784 109.50 14:54:49 00324069412TRLO1 XLON 17 109.50 14:54:49 00324069413TRLO1 XLON 849 109.50 14:57:48 00324069775TRLO1 XLON 4800 109.50 15:01:58 00324070294TRLO1 XLON 714 109.50 15:01:58 00324070295TRLO1 XLON 1716 109.50 15:01:58 00324070296TRLO1 XLON 3798 109.50 15:01:58 00324070297TRLO1 XLON 1716 109.50 15:01:58 00324070298TRLO1 XLON 74 109.50 15:01:58 00324070299TRLO1 XLON 3600 109.50 15:01:58 00324070300TRLO1 XLON 1840 109.50 15:01:58 00324070301TRLO1 XLON 74 109.50 15:01:58 00324070302TRLO1 XLON 4138 109.50 15:01:58 00324070306TRLO1 XLON 274 109.50 15:01:58 00324070303TRLO1 XLON 5240 109.50 15:01:58 00324070304TRLO1 XLON 400 109.50 15:01:58 00324070305TRLO1 XLON 4138 109.50 15:02:00 00324070351TRLO1 XLON 959 109.50 15:02:00 00324070356TRLO1 XLON 1228 109.50 15:02:00 00324070357TRLO1 XLON 300 109.50 15:02:22 00324070419TRLO1 XLON 600 109.50 15:02:22 00324070420TRLO1 XLON 173 109.50 15:05:45 00324070647TRLO1 XLON 2373 109.50 15:08:17 00324070810TRLO1 XLON 3827 109.50 15:08:17 00324070807TRLO1 XLON 932 109.50 15:08:17 00324070811TRLO1 XLON 637 109.50 15:08:17 00324070808TRLO1 XLON 800 109.50 15:08:17 00324070809TRLO1 XLON 873 109.50 15:10:29 00324070910TRLO1 XLON 525 110.00 15:15:39 00324071262TRLO1 XLON 200 110.00 15:15:39 00324071263TRLO1 XLON 720 110.00 15:15:39 00324071264TRLO1 XLON 702 110.00 15:15:39 00324071265TRLO1 XLON 628 110.00 15:15:46 00324071280TRLO1 XLON 777 110.00 15:15:46 00324071281TRLO1 XLON 1087 110.00 15:17:08 00324071320TRLO1 XLON 840 110.00 15:17:08 00324071321TRLO1 XLON 525 111.00 15:32:10 00324072426TRLO1 XLON

1048 111.00 15:32:10 00324072427TRLO1 XLON 24 111.00 15:32:10 00324072428TRLO1 XLON 2079 111.00 15:32:10 00324072429TRLO1 XLON 25 111.00 15:32:10 00324072430TRLO1 XLON 2349 110.50 15:35:40 00324072619TRLO1 XLON 782 110.50 15:35:40 00324072620TRLO1 XLON 783 110.50 15:35:40 00324072621TRLO1 XLON 5000 111.00 15:35:40 00324072622TRLO1 XLON 1000 111.00 15:35:40 00324072623TRLO1 XLON 1652 111.00 15:35:40 00324072624TRLO1 XLON 756 111.00 15:35:40 00324072625TRLO1 XLON 732 111.00 15:35:40 00324072626TRLO1 XLON 312 111.00 15:35:40 00324072627TRLO1 XLON 1612 111.00 15:35:40 00324072628TRLO1 XLON 110 111.00 15:35:41 00324072629TRLO1 XLON 1810 111.00 15:35:41 00324072630TRLO1 XLON 720 111.00 15:35:41 00324072631TRLO1 XLON 1048 111.00 15:35:41 00324072632TRLO1 XLON 724 111.00 15:35:41 00324072633TRLO1 XLON 1051 111.00 15:35:41 00324072634TRLO1 XLON 5000 111.00 15:35:59 00324072644TRLO1 XLON 842 111.00 15:35:59 00324072645TRLO1 XLON 2311 110.50 15:40:35 00324072975TRLO1 XLON 1540 110.50 15:40:35 00324072976TRLO1 XLON 1928 110.50 15:42:35 00324073028TRLO1 XLON 2072 110.50 15:42:35 00324073029TRLO1 XLON 790 110.50 15:42:35 00324073030TRLO1 XLON 4721 110.50 15:42:40 00324073031TRLO1 XLON 3210 110.50 15:42:40 00324073032TRLO1 XLON 621 110.50 15:42:40 00324073033TRLO1 XLON 600 110.50 15:42:40 00324073034TRLO1 XLON 4651 110.50 15:45:33 00324073200TRLO1 XLON 566 110.50 15:45:33 00324073198TRLO1 XLON 2213 110.50 15:45:33 00324073199TRLO1 XLON 566 110.50 15:45:33 00324073201TRLO1 XLON 31124 110.50 15:46:52 00324073312TRLO1 INVE 31124 110.50 15:47:04 00324073344TRLO1 XLON 4977 110.50 15:47:33 00324073377TRLO1 XLON 2382 110.00 15:47:37 00324073389TRLO1 XLON 785 109.50 15:52:03 00324073750TRLO1 XLON 785 109.50 15:52:03 00324073751TRLO1 XLON 785 109.50 15:52:03 00324073752TRLO1 XLON 786 110.50 16:07:18 00324074693TRLO1 XLON 781 110.50 16:07:39 00324074728TRLO1 XLON 22 110.50 16:08:12 00324074744TRLO1 XLON 93 110.50 16:08:12 00324074745TRLO1 XLON 660 110.50 16:08:12 00324074746TRLO1 XLON 272 110.50 16:09:52 00324074921TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

