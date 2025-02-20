BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed slightly up on Thursday after a choppy session, as investors largely stayed cautious amid concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats, and geopolitical tensions.The benchmark SMI closed up 9.56 points or 0.07% at 12,808.08, after moving between 12,759.93 and 12,820.88.Zurich Insurance Group closed higher by 2.37%. The company's after-tax net income attributable to shareholders surged 34% year-over-year to $5.81 billion, while insurance revenue rose to $59.51 billion from $56.10 billion.Swatch Group climbed 3%. Adecco gained about 2%. Lindt & Spruengli ended 1.12% up. VAT Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Richemont, Lonza Group, Partners Group, ABB, Schindler Ps, SIG Group and Sika posted moderate gains.Sonova closed down 2.38%. UBS Group and Straumann Holding both closed lower by about 1.4%. Logitech International, Givaudan, Holcim, Sandoz Group, SGS and Swiss Re also closed weak.Data from the Federal Customs Administration showed Switzerland's foreign trade surplus decreased in January from a month earlier as exports fell faster than imports.The trade surplus declined to CHF 4.0 billion in January from CHF 4.4 billion in December.In real terms, exports dropped 3.9% monthly, reversing a 5.4% rebound in December. Imports fell 1.9% after rising 4.7% in the prior month.In nominal terms, both exports and imports contracted by 6.9% and 6.8%, respectively.According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports rose 4.1% year-on-year in January. Watches made from precious metals, along with bimetallic models, accounted for most of the increase.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX