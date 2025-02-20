Smart Mobile Labs, a Boldyn Networks company, delivers industrial connectivity solutions for Deutsche Bahn in major 5G campus network deal

Project will deliver transformational private 5G network solutions for the largest railway company in the world

MUNICH, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Mobile Labs (SML) , a Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) company, has entered into a framework agreement with Deutsche Bahn AG , Germany's national railway company for the planning, delivery, construction and operation of 5G campus networks.

The agreement, valued almost in the double-digit million-euro range establishes SML as the designated partner for all affiliated group companies of Deutsche Bahn AG in the implementation of 5G campus networks.

These networks will utilise 'local spectrum'-radio frequencies in the 3.7 GHz to 3.8 GHz range-that can be easily obtained from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) for a nominal license fee. By integrating 5G network components, this initiative enables the creation of secure, non-public 5G campus networks tailored to industrial use.

Deutsche Bahn AG sees the implementation of these networks primarily in its maintenance depots, train formation, and transshipment facilities, as a cornerstone for future digitalisation and automation efforts. To meet Deutsche Bahn AG's specific requirements, SML has developed two tailored system solutions. Additionally, selected services will be provided in collaboration with STF Gruppe GmbH .

These cutting-edge solutions are built exclusively on 5G standalone architecture and support advanced features such as eSIM profiles, network slicing, and 5G RedCap. This ensures that Deutsche Bahn AG gains access to the latest 5G capabilities designed for industrial applications.

