WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled at fresh record high on Thursday as prices climbed on safe-haven demand amid lingering concerns about geopolitical tensions and tariff threat by U.S. President Donald Trump.The dollar's slide contributed as well to the jump in gold prices. The dollar index dropped to 106.37, losing more than 0.7%.After imposing a 10% tariff on Chinese imports and a 25% levy on steel and aluminum, Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on automobile, semiconductors and pharma products.Gold prices moved higher also due to concerns that any big policy shift by the Trump administration could push up inflation.Gold futures for February settled at $2,940.00 an ounce, gaining $20.60 or about 0.71%.Silver futures for February ended lower by $0.451 or about 1.37% at $33.444 an ounce, while Copper futures for February climbed to $4.6080 per pound, gaining $0.0510 or 1.12%.The minutes of the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting revealed concerns over inflation risks and U.S. President Donald Trump's harsh criticism of Ukrainian President heightened tensions in the ongoing conflict.Trump called Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky a 'dictator' after the latter said the U.S. president was 'living in a disinformation space' governed by Moscow.On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims rose to 219,000 in the week ended February 15th, an increase of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level of 214,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 215,000 from the 213,000 originally reported for the previous week.The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia also released a report showing Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity continued to expand in the month of February, although the index of activity in the sector pulled back sharply.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX