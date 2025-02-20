CHANDLER (dpa-AFX) - Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) a US-based semiconductor company Thursday has introduced the ATMXT3072M1 and ATMXT2496M1 touchscreen controller families, delivering robust touch solutions for automotive HMI designers. These single-chip controllers support up to 112 reconfigurable touch channels-or 162 in ultra-wide mode-enabling seamless integration with large, curved, and free-form touch displays up to 20 inches - 16:9 format, and 34 inches - 7:1 format.Large, thin displays like on-cell OLEDs have higher capacitive loads and stronger display noise interference, leading to potential touch detection issues. The new maXTouch® controllers use Microchip's Smart Mutual touch acquisition and advanced algorithms to boost touch Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) by up to +15 dB over the previous generation.The ATMXT3072M1 and ATMXT2496M1 controllers meet ASIL-A and B standards and are developed under Microchip's TÜV Rheinland-certified ISO26262 Functional Safety Management System. FMEDA reports and safety manuals support efficient, cost-effective system certification. Their firmware is upgradable via the vehicle's main computer and secured with SHA-512 authentication, enabling reliable Over-the-Air (OTA) updates in compliance with ISO 21434:2021 cybersecurity standards.To enhance road safety, Euro NCAP's 2026 tests may push for physical controls alongside touchscreens. Microchip's Knob-on-DisplayT (KoDT) technology integrates tactile knobs into touchscreens, maintaining modern aesthetics while improving usability. Additionally, haptic feedback helps reduce driver distraction. The new maXTouch M1 Generation controller features a Shape Event Trigger and automated PWM for ultra-low-latency haptic control, offloading waveform processing from the main host processor to the touchscreen controller.Development ToolsThe EV01S50A development PCB supports the ATMXT3072M1 touchscreen controller family, simplifying evaluation and testing. The EV13B92A kit includes a 15.6' ITO touch sensor for streamlined development.MCHP is currently trading at $64.13 or 0.85% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX