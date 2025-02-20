Hoverfly Technologies: Hoverfly Spectre Officially Added to DIU Blue List, Cementing NDAA Compliance

The Official VHA-H for the U.S. Army is now the first and only Tethered Drone to be added to the DIU Blue List

Hoverfly Technologies proudly announces that the Hoverfly Spectre has officially been selected to be on the DIU Blue List, confirming its compliance with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and significantly simplifying acquisition processes for all Department of Defense (DoD) end users.

This milestone is a testament to the unwavering trust the U.S. Government has placed in Hoverfly's cutting-edge tethered UAS technology. With hundreds of systems delivered to DoD customers worldwide, Hoverfly continues to solidify its leadership in the unmanned aerial systems (UAS) market.

Hoverfly Spectre's inclusion on the Blue List follows its selection in the inaugural Blue UAS Refresh Competition in Fall 2024. Spectre is now the first and only tethered UAS to achieve this prestigious designation, further distinguishing Hoverfly as a pioneer in delivering reliable, secure, and mission-critical systems. This achievement also comes on the heels of Hoverfly earning Green List certification from AUVSI, a validation that mirrors the stringent Blue UAS cyber security standards for American-made drones.

With its placement on the Blue List, the Hoverfly Spectre now holds an Authority to Operate (ATO) across all DoD entities, expanding its reach within the rapidly growing unmanned systems market.

The Spectre platform is a fully closed-loop tethered system, transmitting all power and data through its tether for uninterrupted, secure operations. Its payload-agnostic design enables simultaneous use of Variable Height Antenna (VHA) and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) payloads to support diverse mission requirements. Additionally, with its MOSA compliant architecture, Spectre accommodates an array of qualified payloads, including counter-UAS sensors, electronic warfare (EW) systems, targeting gimbals, and more.

Hoverfly Spectre's recent selection in the VHA-H competition through PEO Soldier in Fall 2024 further underscores its operational superiority and mission adaptability.

"Being added to the DIU Blue List is a monumental step for Hoverfly and the Spectre platform," said Steve Walters, CEO of Hoverfly Technologies. "This achievement reflects our steadfast commitment to providing the DoD with innovative, secure, and compliant tethered UAS solutions that meet the highest standards of reliability and performance. We are honored to continue supporting our defense partners with systems they can trust in every mission."

For more information about the Hoverfly Spectre and its capabilities, visit hoverflytech.com

