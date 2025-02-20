WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $139.91 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $161.17 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $253.93 million or $1.66 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $1.019 billion from $995.02 million last year.Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $139.91 Mln. vs. $161.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $1.019 Bln vs. $995.02 Mln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.54 - $1.59 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1000 - $1020 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX