WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), Thursday announced fourth quarter financial results, revealing profit of $1.068 billion or $31.95 a share compared to $222 million or $6.28 a share last year.Adjusted income totaled $1.389 billion or $41.55 a share versus $1.128 billion or $32 a share in the prior year.Total revenues rose to $5.471 billion from $4.784 billion in the previous year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX