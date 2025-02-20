CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release January figures for national consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, overall inflation was up 0.6 percent on month and 3.6 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 3.0 percent.Japan also will see February results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun Bank; in January, their scores were 48.7 and 53.0, respectively.Malaysia will provide January data for consumer prices; in December, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year.Australia also will see February results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from S&P Global in January, their scores were 50.2 and 51.2, respectively.New Zealand will provide January numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In December, imports were NZ$6.62 billion and exports were at NZ$6.84 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$219 million.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX