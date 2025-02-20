WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), a US-based telecommunications company Thursday announced that it has been chosen as the exclusive wireless provider for the City of New York, supporting a range of mission-critical municipal operations.New York City's decision to partner with T-Mobile marks a significant step toward enhancing public safety and affordability. With access to T-Mobile's advanced 5G standalone or SA network, first responders will benefit from cutting-edge innovations like network slicing and T-Priority for enhanced security and reliability. Additionally, NYC employees and their families will receive exclusive discounts on premium T-Mobile plans, offering perks such as streaming bundles, in-flight Wi-Fi, and international connectivity.T-Mobile's network will serve as the foundation for NYC's public safety operations, ensuring reliable connectivity in one of the most demanding urban environments. First responders will benefit from T-Mobile's T-Priority, featuring the nation's first 5G network slice dedicated to emergency services. This innovation provides lower latency, faster speeds, and the highest priority across all 5G bands-even during peak congestion-enhancing response times and operational efficiency.T-Mobile Business Group President Callie Field expressed the company's honor in serving New York City's first responders, employees, and residents, emphasizing a strong start to the partnership. She highlighted the scale and complexity of the city's public safety efforts and the administration's commitment to a safer, more affordable New York. Field noted that T-Mobile's focus on delivering next-generation solutions-powered by the nation's leading 5G network-aligns perfectly with the city's vision, ensuring both innovation and exceptional value in wireless connectivity.Thursday TMUS closed at $265.4 or 0.78% higher and aftermarket hours closed at $266.29 or 0.34% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX