J.F. Lehman & Company Completes Acquisition of Atomic Transport

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors, is pleased to announce that an investment affiliate has partnered with Management to acquire Atomic Transport, LLC ("Atomic" or the "Company").

Formed in 2015, Atomic is a leading specialized waste services company providing bulk-material transport and transfer station management services. The Company operates in 19 states across 30 terminals, providing highly tailored waste management solutions for its clients. Since its formation, Atomic has prioritized investment in its employees and fleet of equipment to deliver consistent, best-in-class waste management services.

"We are excited to partner with this exceptionally talented and experienced Atomic team. The Company's commitment to excellence in customer service, safety and innovation are foundations for success in these markets, and we look forward to supporting execution of the many growth initiatives ahead," said Glenn Shor, Partner with JFLCO.

Dave Thomas, a Managing Director with JFLCO added, "Atomic represents a compelling fit with our well-established investment criteria given the critical nature of their services paired with established market leading capabilities. We are confident the service-and-growth-oriented culture at Atomic will fit well within the JFLCO portfolio."

JFLCO is partnering with Atomic's former majority shareholders, including founders and management, who will remain shareholders in the business and continue to lead Atomic.

Shayne McCallie, Co-Founder and CEO of Atomic commented, "JFLCO's deep industry experience and focus makes them an excellent partner in the next phase of Atomic's growth plan. Our success to date has been made possible by the dedication of the entire team at Atomic, and we look forward to working with JFLCO to build upon our strong foundation of delivering best-in-class services to our customers across the country."

Financing for the transaction was arranged by Netrex Capital Markets and provided by a lender group led by Deutsche Bank Private Credit & Infrastructure.

A&O Shearman provided legal counsel to JFLCO. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Atomic, and Scudder Law Firm provided legal counsel to Atomic and its majority equity holders.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

