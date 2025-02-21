Renault demonstrated robust operational performance in the past fiscal year, with group revenue climbing 7.4% to €56.2 billion and operating profit increasing by nearly 4% to €4.3 billion. The French automaker's strong financial position enabled a significant 20% increase in dividend payments to €2.20 per share. However, net profit attributable to shareholders experienced a substantial decline, falling from €2.2 billion to €752 million, primarily due to accounting losses associated with the sale of Nissan shares. The company's automotive free cash flow notably exceeded market analysts' expectations, leading to a modest 0.23% increase in share price to €51.32 on the Paris stock exchange.

Conservative Outlook for 2025

Looking ahead, Renault has adopted a more cautious stance for 2025, projecting an operating margin of at least 7%, down from the previous year's 7.6%. This conservative forecast reflects anticipated challenges from stricter European CO2 emission regulations, which could impact operating profit by approximately €500 million. Despite these headwinds, the automaker remains committed to its strategic transformation, including plans to launch new electric vehicles such as the R4, while maintaining focus on cost optimization to sustain profitability.

