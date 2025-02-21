PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) reported net profit, Group share, of 3.31 billion euros in 2024, a growth of 7.4% as published and an increase of 15.0% excluding the currency impact. Earnings per share was 5.74 euros, up 7.3%. Net profit recurring, Group share, was 3.47 billion euros, up 4.4% as published and an increase of 11.5% excluding the currency impact. It increased by 5.2% excluding the currency impact and excluding Argentina's contribution. Group revenue was at 27.06 billion euros in 2024, a comparable growth of 2.6%.For 2025, Air Liquide is confident in its ability to further increase its operating margin and to deliver recurring net profit growth, at constant exchange rates.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX