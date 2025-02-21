GAC Accelerates Global Expansion at 2025 International Partner Conference

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 18, GAC INTERNATIONAL successfully hosted its 2025 International Partner Conference, welcoming over 500 representatives from 74 countries and regions. Themed "WE WIN TOGETHER • DRIVING THE FUTURE," the event highlighted GAC's commitment to global growth, innovation, and long-term partnerships. Feng Xingya, Chairman and President of GAC Group, attended the conference and engaged in face-to-face discussions with some distributor partners, further strengthening their trusts in collaboration and fostering a win-win approach to GAC's international business growth.

At the event, Yu Jun, Vice President of GAC Group, delivered a powerful message, "GAC is committed to working hand in hand with our global partners to drive the future of mobility. Through innovation, collaboration, and an unwavering focus on customer needs, we will build a globally competitive brand that stands at the forefront of the industry."

GAC reaffirmed its goal to expand its global presence, unveiling its three-year "Panyu Action Plan." The initiative focuses on strengthening brand influence, enhancing financial and logistics efficiency, and deepening technological collaboration. As part of its strategy, GAC is set to introduce a diverse lineup of ICE, HEV, PHEV, and BEV models tailored to different markets while advancing ADAS technology for safer mobility.

In 2024, GAC achieved a remarkable 96% year-on-year sales growth, accelerating its expansion into new markets. Looking ahead, the company plans to increase its footprint to 100 global markets with an export target of 500,000 vehicles by 2027. Strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Toyota, Honda, and Huawei further reinforce its expertise in premium EV and smart mobility technologies.

GAC INTERNATIONAL President Wei Haigang outlined six key pillars driving the company's global vision: brand internationalization, diversified product offerings, localized production, integrated sales and service, a sustainable automotive ecosystem, and continuous innovation. Global Chief Operating Officer Thomas Schemera emphasized GAC's goal of strengthening its supply chain efficiency and after-sales service, ensuring superior customer experiences worldwide.

During the event, outstanding distributor partners shared success stories on market expansion, customer engagement, and logistics efficiency. GAC also honored top-performing distributors and partners, recognizing their contributions to the company's global success.

As GAC continues to deepen its presence in international markets, it remains committed to delivering top-tier quality, pioneering technology, and a superior mobility experience. With a steadfast focus on customer-first principles, GAC aims to drive the global automotive industry forward through innovation and collaboration.

