Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Freitag, 21.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Neues Allzeithoch: Sensationelle Goldfunde! - könnte das der nächste Multi-Bagger sein?
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
21.02.25
09:15 Uhr
3,880 Euro
-0,060
-1,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
21.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 20 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            343.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            326.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            336.8671p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,493,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,553,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 20/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 336.8671p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1176               340.00      08:16:21          00073752356TRLO0      XLON 
85                342.50      08:28:03          00073753027TRLO0      XLON 
263                343.00      08:29:10          00073753100TRLO0      XLON 
675                343.00      08:29:10          00073753099TRLO0      XLON 
866                342.50      08:29:10          00073753101TRLO0      XLON 
1051               343.50      08:34:58          00073753440TRLO0      XLON 
289                341.50      08:35:16          00073753482TRLO0      XLON 
156                341.50      08:41:10          00073753795TRLO0      XLON 
600                341.50      08:41:10          00073753794TRLO0      XLON 
1094               341.00      08:45:36          00073753969TRLO0      XLON 
971                340.00      09:41:06          00073757561TRLO0      XLON 
359                340.50      09:53:02          00073758047TRLO0      XLON 
77                340.50      09:53:02          00073758046TRLO0      XLON 
129                340.50      09:53:02          00073758045TRLO0      XLON 
133                340.50      09:53:02          00073758044TRLO0      XLON 
253                340.50      09:53:02          00073758043TRLO0      XLON 
800                339.50      09:53:10          00073758052TRLO0      XLON 
89                339.50      09:53:10          00073758051TRLO0      XLON 
15000               339.50      10:13:25          00073758888TRLO0      XLON 
1018               339.00      10:19:44          00073759104TRLO0      XLON 
901                339.50      10:30:01          00073759528TRLO0      XLON 
391                339.00      10:30:34          00073759552TRLO0      XLON 
392                339.00      10:31:38          00073759580TRLO0      XLON 
304                339.00      10:32:57          00073759611TRLO0      XLON 
932                339.50      11:00:52          00073760718TRLO0      XLON 
1034               339.00      11:02:09          00073760745TRLO0      XLON 
302                338.50      11:09:53          00073761079TRLO0      XLON 
331                338.50      11:12:42          00073761137TRLO0      XLON 
428                339.00      11:25:01          00073761476TRLO0      XLON 
579                339.00      11:35:06          00073761795TRLO0      XLON 
1003               338.50      11:59:06          00073762816TRLO0      XLON 
931                338.00      12:12:01          00073763260TRLO0      XLON 
334                336.50      12:39:05          00073764499TRLO0      XLON 
704                336.50      12:39:05          00073764500TRLO0      XLON 
4                 336.00      12:40:41          00073764561TRLO0      XLON 
1206               336.00      12:40:41          00073764560TRLO0      XLON 
193                335.00      13:01:41          00073765766TRLO0      XLON 
310                335.00      13:04:04          00073765993TRLO0      XLON 
300                335.00      13:04:04          00073765992TRLO0      XLON 
187                335.00      13:04:04          00073765991TRLO0      XLON 
13                334.00      13:23:07          00073767095TRLO0      XLON 
408                334.00      13:31:01          00073767494TRLO0      XLON 
570                334.00      13:35:01          00073767691TRLO0      XLON 
349                334.00      13:35:01          00073767690TRLO0      XLON 
588                334.00      13:35:01          00073767689TRLO0      XLON 
261                332.50      13:43:13          00073768014TRLO0      XLON 
300                332.50      13:48:53          00073768224TRLO0      XLON 
300                332.50      13:48:53          00073768223TRLO0      XLON 
102                332.50      13:48:53          00073768222TRLO0      XLON 
115                332.50      13:49:00          00073768238TRLO0      XLON 
1082               333.00      13:55:32          00073768672TRLO0      XLON 
126                332.00      14:19:22          00073770216TRLO0      XLON 
881                332.00      14:19:47          00073770228TRLO0      XLON 
587                332.00      14:23:05          00073770394TRLO0      XLON 
358                332.00      14:23:05          00073770393TRLO0      XLON 
1080               331.50      14:46:57          00073772545TRLO0      XLON 
1041               330.00      14:55:47          00073773794TRLO0      XLON 
981                328.50      15:02:51          00073774778TRLO0      XLON 
1047               328.00      15:27:42          00073776356TRLO0      XLON 
949                327.00      15:28:00          00073776376TRLO0      XLON 
530                326.50      15:36:09          00073776906TRLO0      XLON 
1028               326.00      15:43:52          00073777691TRLO0      XLON 
572                327.50      16:00:13          00073778778TRLO0      XLON 
202                327.50      16:00:13          00073778779TRLO0      XLON 
208                327.50      16:01:41          00073778881TRLO0      XLON 
43                327.50      16:02:29          00073778912TRLO0      XLON 
429                328.50      16:09:09          00073779269TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc              +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)       cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                 +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington                +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  376786 
EQS News ID:  2089385 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2089385&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
