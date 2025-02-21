Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 21-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 20 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 343.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 326.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 336.8671p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,493,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,553,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 20/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 336.8671p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1176 340.00 08:16:21 00073752356TRLO0 XLON 85 342.50 08:28:03 00073753027TRLO0 XLON 263 343.00 08:29:10 00073753100TRLO0 XLON 675 343.00 08:29:10 00073753099TRLO0 XLON 866 342.50 08:29:10 00073753101TRLO0 XLON 1051 343.50 08:34:58 00073753440TRLO0 XLON 289 341.50 08:35:16 00073753482TRLO0 XLON 156 341.50 08:41:10 00073753795TRLO0 XLON 600 341.50 08:41:10 00073753794TRLO0 XLON 1094 341.00 08:45:36 00073753969TRLO0 XLON 971 340.00 09:41:06 00073757561TRLO0 XLON 359 340.50 09:53:02 00073758047TRLO0 XLON 77 340.50 09:53:02 00073758046TRLO0 XLON 129 340.50 09:53:02 00073758045TRLO0 XLON 133 340.50 09:53:02 00073758044TRLO0 XLON 253 340.50 09:53:02 00073758043TRLO0 XLON 800 339.50 09:53:10 00073758052TRLO0 XLON 89 339.50 09:53:10 00073758051TRLO0 XLON 15000 339.50 10:13:25 00073758888TRLO0 XLON 1018 339.00 10:19:44 00073759104TRLO0 XLON 901 339.50 10:30:01 00073759528TRLO0 XLON 391 339.00 10:30:34 00073759552TRLO0 XLON 392 339.00 10:31:38 00073759580TRLO0 XLON 304 339.00 10:32:57 00073759611TRLO0 XLON 932 339.50 11:00:52 00073760718TRLO0 XLON 1034 339.00 11:02:09 00073760745TRLO0 XLON 302 338.50 11:09:53 00073761079TRLO0 XLON 331 338.50 11:12:42 00073761137TRLO0 XLON 428 339.00 11:25:01 00073761476TRLO0 XLON 579 339.00 11:35:06 00073761795TRLO0 XLON 1003 338.50 11:59:06 00073762816TRLO0 XLON 931 338.00 12:12:01 00073763260TRLO0 XLON 334 336.50 12:39:05 00073764499TRLO0 XLON 704 336.50 12:39:05 00073764500TRLO0 XLON 4 336.00 12:40:41 00073764561TRLO0 XLON 1206 336.00 12:40:41 00073764560TRLO0 XLON 193 335.00 13:01:41 00073765766TRLO0 XLON 310 335.00 13:04:04 00073765993TRLO0 XLON 300 335.00 13:04:04 00073765992TRLO0 XLON 187 335.00 13:04:04 00073765991TRLO0 XLON 13 334.00 13:23:07 00073767095TRLO0 XLON 408 334.00 13:31:01 00073767494TRLO0 XLON 570 334.00 13:35:01 00073767691TRLO0 XLON 349 334.00 13:35:01 00073767690TRLO0 XLON 588 334.00 13:35:01 00073767689TRLO0 XLON 261 332.50 13:43:13 00073768014TRLO0 XLON 300 332.50 13:48:53 00073768224TRLO0 XLON 300 332.50 13:48:53 00073768223TRLO0 XLON 102 332.50 13:48:53 00073768222TRLO0 XLON 115 332.50 13:49:00 00073768238TRLO0 XLON 1082 333.00 13:55:32 00073768672TRLO0 XLON 126 332.00 14:19:22 00073770216TRLO0 XLON 881 332.00 14:19:47 00073770228TRLO0 XLON 587 332.00 14:23:05 00073770394TRLO0 XLON 358 332.00 14:23:05 00073770393TRLO0 XLON 1080 331.50 14:46:57 00073772545TRLO0 XLON 1041 330.00 14:55:47 00073773794TRLO0 XLON 981 328.50 15:02:51 00073774778TRLO0 XLON 1047 328.00 15:27:42 00073776356TRLO0 XLON 949 327.00 15:28:00 00073776376TRLO0 XLON 530 326.50 15:36:09 00073776906TRLO0 XLON 1028 326.00 15:43:52 00073777691TRLO0 XLON 572 327.50 16:00:13 00073778778TRLO0 XLON 202 327.50 16:00:13 00073778779TRLO0 XLON 208 327.50 16:01:41 00073778881TRLO0 XLON 43 327.50 16:02:29 00073778912TRLO0 XLON 429 328.50 16:09:09 00073779269TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

