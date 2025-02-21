COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) announced the appointment of Maud Thuaudet as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2025. She joined Saint-Gobain in September 2019 as Group Vice-President Strategy before taking the role of General Manager Saint-Gobain Glass business in France. After serving as CFO for more than six years, Sreedhar will assume the role of CEO of the Group's Asia-Pacific Region, including Australia and New Zealand, as well as CEO of SaintGobain India, effective April 1, 2025.Benoit Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Saint-Gobain, said: 'Recruited in 2019 as Group Strategy Director, Maud was instrumental in shaping the 'Grow & Impact' plan, gaining an in-depth understanding of the Group and its strategic challenges. She also played a key role alongside me in the acquisitions of Continental Building Products at the end of 2019 and Chryso in 2021, both major successes for Saint-Gobain.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX