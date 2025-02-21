Instytut Rozwoju Spraw Spolecznych: White Paper: Polish Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2025. Healthcare Policy Recommendations - A Unique Publication from the Institute for Social Policy Development Now Available

WARSAW, Poland, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The White Paper was unveiled on 21 February 2025 at the Medical University of Warsaw during the Health and Security for the Future conference organised by the Institute for Social Policy Development under the patronage of the Polish Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the European Economic and Social Committee.

Edited by Boleslaw Samolinski, the White Paper summarises over two years of discussions among experts, policymakers, and social activists on the health priorities of the Presidency. Spanning nearly 400 pages, it gathers insights from over 100 experts, forming a multidisciplinary resource for innovative healthcare policies.

"Decades after Solidarity's push for change, we must ensure that freedom and peace remain unshakable, with EU policies safeguarding all its people",Lech Walesa, former President of Poland and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, wrote in the opening word.

"Poland now faces a challenge, but also an opportunity to take responsibility for the future of the Community and to reaffirm our return to the mainstream of EU decision-making. I am confident that we will succeed", said Adam Jarubas, Chair of the EP's Subcommittee on Public Health.

The authors of the publication included Magdalena Sobkowiak, Undersecretary of State, Chancellery of the Prime Minister; Katarzyna Kacperczyk, Undersecretary of State, the Ministry of Health; Maciej Banach, Vice-Rector for the Collegium Medicum of the Catholic University of Lublin; Aleksandra Lewandowska, National Consultant in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry; Bartosz Karaszewski, National Consultant in Neurology; Richard Price of the European Cancer Organisation; Janina Stepinska, Chair of the National Council for Cardiology; and representatives of employers' organisations, scientific societies, and NGOs.

The Institute for Social Policy Development, a think tank specialising in healthcare policy, organises the Road to the Presidency conference series.

White Paper: Polish Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2025. Healthcare Policy Recommendations is available for download at

https://irss.org.pl/wp-content/uploads/White_Paper_IRSS.pdf

The Institute for Social Policy Development is a think tank engaging in debates, policy analysis, and solution-driven discussions on the healthcare perspective of economic and social issues.

The Institute carries out conferences and debates on EU healthcare systems. It has published 25 analytical and scientific reports. Its flagship initiative, the Healthcare Policy Summit, has been held since 2022.

Learn more at https://irss.org.pl.

