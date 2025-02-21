Tineco, a global leader in smart home appliances, is redefining home cleaning with the launch of the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra. Designed to deliver an unparalleled cleaning experience, this cutting-edge device simplifies daily floor care with advanced technology and effortless operation.

Unmatched Flexibility for a Thorough Clean

Tired of struggling with hard-to-reach areas? The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra features HyperStretch technology, allowing it to glide seamlessly under furniture and into tight spaces. Its 180° lay-flat design ensures precision cleaning in every corner, eliminating dust and debris with ease.

Advanced Technology for Impeccable Floors

Equipped with DualBlock Anti-Tangle technology, the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra prevents hair from tangling in the brush, reducing maintenance and optimizing performance. Its exclusive dirty water separation system maintains powerful, uninterrupted cleaning-even when fully extended. The Tineco MHCBS system provides continuous washing at 450 cycles per minute, leaving floors spotless in just one pass.

Seamless Cleaning in One Step

Combining vacuuming and washing in a single motion, the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra adapts to all hard floor surfaces for a faster, more efficient clean. With three cleaning modes-Auto, Max, and Suction-users can customize their experience, whether for daily maintenance or deep cleaning.

Smart, Automated Maintenance

Tineco's innovative FlashDry system ensures that the device cleans and dries itself in just five minutes with air heated to 185°F (85°C), keeping the brush fresh and odor-free. A long-lasting battery provides up to 50 minutes of runtime, while an intelligent LED display offers real-time guidance for an effortless user experience.

As the flagship model of the S7 series, the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra represents an evolution of the Stretch S6, offering enhanced features and superior performance.

Availability

The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra is now available for purchase on Amazon and the official Tineco webstore for €699

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner. In 2019, it became the first brand to launch an intelligent vacuum cleaner. Today, the brand has innovated to become a global leader, offering smart devices across various home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and continually innovates to develop new devices.

