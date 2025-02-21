Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces Record 2024 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA) ("BHI", the "Company", "we" or "our") today reported its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, setting new all-time highs in net sales, net income and earnings per share. Where noted, prior periods presented have been restated for a voluntary change in accounting principle related to our last-in, first-out (LIFO) inventory valuation as disclosed in our 2023 Annual Report.

Net sales were $94.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $12.5 million, or 15.4%, versus the fourth quarter of 2023. Year to date net sales were $270.2 million, an increase of $17.2 million, or 6.8%, versus 2023. The net sales figure for 2024 eclipses last year's previous record high net sales number.

Gross profit margin was 24.4% and 26.9% for the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Year to date gross profit margins were 22.6% for 2024 versus 23.6% for 2023. Product mix and temporary inefficiencies from unplanned downtime adversely impacted both fourth quarter and full year 2024 gross profit margins.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were lower by $0.6 million and higher by $1.4 million for the fourth quarter 2024 and the full year 2024, respectively, versus the same periods last year. Included within SG&A expenses were adjustments to reserves related to uninsured litigation settlements and fees. Excluding these impacts, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 10.2% compared to 15.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.6 million, or 10.2%, for the year ended 2024 versus $20.2 million, or 8.0%, for the year ended 2023. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of the reserve adjustments noted above.

Net income for 2024 was $12.0 million, a new consolidated record, compared to $9.4 million in 2023. Adjusted net income, excluding reserve adjustments, for 2024 was $15.3 million versus net income of $9.4 million for 2023.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2024 and 2023 were $3.23 and $2.02, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes $0.70 per share related to the reserve adjustments noted above for 2024.

For 2024, sales of residential products were higher by 3.0% versus 2023, while sales of commercial products were up 8.8% in 2024 versus 2023. Thermal InMotion continues to expand BHI's capabilities into previously unserved segments of the HVAC industry, and we are pleased with the results. The service and rentals businesses contributed $8.8 million in 2024 compared to $2.6 million in 2023. Overall, we continue to believe order flow and our current backlogs are in line with seasonal operating patterns and 2025 is expected to follow the same manner.

Average debt levels of the Company's revolving credit facility for the fourth quarter of 2024 were approximately $2.3 million lower than the fourth quarter of 2023. On a year over year basis, the average debt levels on the revolving credit facility were approximately $7.8 million lower. We continue to evaluate our working capital needs, including inventory levels, to ensure we can appropriately meet production volumes and fund future growth initiatives.

At its meeting on February 20, 2025, Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.23 per share payable March 27, 2025, with a record date of March 20, 2025. Additionally, the Board of Directors amended the bylaws to confirm the ability to provide notice to shareholders and/or directors via electronic mail.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Annual Meeting, with a shareholder record date of March 3, 2025, will be held virtually via a secure website meeting platform on Monday, April 28, 2025, beginning at 11:30 a.m. eastern.

About Burnham Holdings, Inc.: BHI is the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, furnaces and related HVAC products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. BHI is listed on the OTC Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURCA". For more information, please visit www.burnhamholdings.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information: This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted SG&A, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures do not provide investors with an accurate measure of, and should not be used as a substitute for, the comparable financial measures as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures, give investors a useful tool to assess and understand the Company's overall financial performance, because they exclude items of income or expense that the Company believes are not reflective of its ongoing operating performance, allowing for a better period-to-period comparison of operations of the Company. The Company acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results, and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales

$ 94,102

$ 81,576

$ 270,185

$ 252,982 Cost of goods sold

71,116

59,610

209,151

193,223 Gross profit

22,986

21,966

61,034

59,759 Selling, general and administrative expenses

12,415

12,973

44,530

43,137 Investment impairment loss

-

2,298

-

2,298 Operating income

10,571

6,695

16,504

14,324 Other (expense) / income:















Non-service related pension credit

(5)

(355)

369

57 Interest and investment gain (loss)

(20)

605

892

872 Interest expense

(543)

(626)

(2,069)

(2,733) Other expense

(568)

(376)

(808)

(1,804) Income before income taxes

10,003

6,319

15,696

12,520 Income tax expense

2,435

1,668

3,744

3,094 Net income

$ 7,568

$ 4,651

$ 11,952

$ 9,426

















Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 1.63

$ 1.01

$ 2.57

$ 2.04 Diluted

$ 1.60

$ 0.99

$ 2.53

$ 2.02



$ 0.23

$ 0.22

$ 0.92

$ 0.88

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2024 and 2023

(In thousands)













(Unaudited)



ASSETS

2024

2023 Current Assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,350

$ 5,880

Trade accounts receivable, net

28,606

31,023

Inventories, net

54,908

58,017

Costs in Excess of Billings

141

621

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,426

1,954



Total Current Assets

94,431

97,495 Property, plant and equipment, net

70,144

64,437 Lease assets

6,578

4,119 Other long-term assets

23,756

18,620



Total Assets

$ 194,909

$ 184,671













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities









Accounts payable & accrued expenses

$ 35,509

$ 35,365

Billings in excess of costs

1,698

137

Current portion of:









Long-term liabilities

772

1,171

Lease liabilities

1,310

1,051

Long-term debt

184

184



Total Current Liabilities

39,473

37,908 Long-term debt

22,273

27,232 Lease liabilities

5,268

3,068 Other long-term liabilities

4,823

5,933 Deferred income taxes

9,793

9,095 Shareholders' Equity









Preferred Stock

530

530

Class A Common Stock

3,633

3,633

Class B Convertible Common Stock

1,311

1,311

Additional paid-in capital

10,799

11,769

Retained earnings

128,884

121,291

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(20,820)

(24,668)

Treasury stock, at cost

(11,058)

(12,431)



Total Shareholders' Equity

113,279

101,435



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 194,909

$ 184,671

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(In thousands)





(Unaudited)







2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 11,952

$ 9,426 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided







by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

5,445

4,984 Investment impairment loss

-

2,298 Deferred income taxes

(451)

(161) Provision for long-term employee benefits

(434)

(22) Share-based compensation expense

474

702 Other reserves and allowances

1,758

(64) Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:







Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable, net

2,393

(695) Decrease in inventories, net

3,109

3,791 (Increase) decrease in other current assets

(1,613)

1,733 Decrease in other current liabilities

(523)

(870) Net cash provided by operating activities

22,110

21,122









Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(11,152)

(9,370) Investment in EnviroPower

-

(141) Purchase of CSI

(1,100)

(2,277) Other investing activities

-

(9) Net cash used by investing activities

(12,252)

(11,797)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Net proceeds from revolver

(4,774)

(6,305) Repayment of term loan

(184)

- Share-based compensation activity

(71)

- Dividends paid

(4,359)

(4,134) Net cash used by financing activities

(9,388)

(10,439)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$ 470

$ (1,114)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

5,880

6,994 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

470

(1,114) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 6,350

$ 5,880

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(In thousands except per share amounts)













Class B









Accumulated















Class A

Convertible

Additional





Other

Treasury







Preferred

Common

Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stock,

Shareholders'



Stock

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

at Cost

Equity Balance at December 31, 2022 (as restated)

$ 530

$ 3,626

$ 1,318

$ 11,928

$ 115,999

$ (27,549)

$ (13,292)

$ 92,560

































Net income

-

-

-

-

9,426

-

-

9,426 Other comprehensive income,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

2,881

-

2,881 Cash dividends declared:































Preferred stock - 6%

-

-

-

-

(18)

-

-

(18) Common stock - ($0.88 per share)

-

-

-

-

(4,116)

-

-

(4,116) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

702

-

-

-

702 Issuance of vested shares

-

-

-

(861)

-

-

861

- Conversion of common stock

-

7

(7)

-

-

-

-

-

































Balance at December 31, 2023

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 11,769

$ 121,291

$ (24,668)

$ (12,431)

$ 101,435

































Net income

-

-

-

-

11,952

-

-

11,952 Other comprehensive income,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

3,848

-

3,848 Cash dividends declared:































Preferred stock - 6%

-

-

-

-

(18)

-

-

(18) Common stock - ($0.92 per share)

-

-

-

-

(4,341)

-

-

(4,341) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

474

-

-

-

474 Issuance of vested shares

-

-

-

(1,444)

-

-

1,373

(71)

































Balance at December 31, 2024 (Unaudited)

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 10,799

$ 128,884

$ (20,820)

$ (11,058)

$ 113,279

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended,

Year Ended



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024



GAAP

Adjustments

Adjusted

GAAP

Adjustments

Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 12,415

$ (2,841)

$ 9,574

$ 44,530

$ (4,377)

$ 40,153 Net sales

$ 94,102

$ -

$ 94,102

$ 270,185

$ -

$ 270,185

























SG&A as percent of sales

13.2 %





10.2 %

16.5 %





14.9 %





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales

$ 94,102

$ 81,576

$ 270,185

$ 252,982

















Net income

$ 7,568

$ 4,651

$ 11,952

$ 9,426 Exclude:















Income tax expense

2,435

1,668

3,744

3,094 Interest expense

543

626

2,069

2,733 Depreciation and amortization

1,414

1,254

5,445

4,984 EBITDA

$ 11,960

$ 8,199

$ 23,210

$ 20,237

















EBITDA as a percent of net sales

12.7 %

10.1 %

8.6 %

8.0 %

















EBITDA

$ 11,960

$ 8,199

$ 23,210

$ 20,237 Adjustments

2,841

-

4,377

- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 14,801

$ 8,199

$ 27,587

$ 20,237

















Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net sales

15.7 %

10.1 %

10.2 %

8.0 %





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income

$ 7,568

$ 4,651

$ 11,952

$ 9,426 Adjustments, net of tax

2,150

-

3,333

- Adjusted net income

$ 9,718

$ 4,651

$ 15,285

$ 9,426

















Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

4,732

4,629

4,723

4,659

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.60

$ 0.99

$ 2.53

$ 2.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 2.05

$ 0.99

$ 3.23

$ 2.02

