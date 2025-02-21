Anzeige
Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces Record 2024 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA) ("BHI", the "Company", "we" or "our") today reported its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, setting new all-time highs in net sales, net income and earnings per share. Where noted, prior periods presented have been restated for a voluntary change in accounting principle related to our last-in, first-out (LIFO) inventory valuation as disclosed in our 2023 Annual Report.

  • Net sales were $94.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $12.5 million, or 15.4%, versus the fourth quarter of 2023. Year to date net sales were $270.2 million, an increase of $17.2 million, or 6.8%, versus 2023. The net sales figure for 2024 eclipses last year's previous record high net sales number.
  • Gross profit margin was 24.4% and 26.9% for the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Year to date gross profit margins were 22.6% for 2024 versus 23.6% for 2023. Product mix and temporary inefficiencies from unplanned downtime adversely impacted both fourth quarter and full year 2024 gross profit margins.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were lower by $0.6 million and higher by $1.4 million for the fourth quarter 2024 and the full year 2024, respectively, versus the same periods last year. Included within SG&A expenses were adjustments to reserves related to uninsured litigation settlements and fees. Excluding these impacts, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 10.2% compared to 15.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $27.6 million, or 10.2%, for the year ended 2024 versus $20.2 million, or 8.0%, for the year ended 2023. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of the reserve adjustments noted above.
  • Net income for 2024 was $12.0 million, a new consolidated record, compared to $9.4 million in 2023. Adjusted net income, excluding reserve adjustments, for 2024 was $15.3 million versus net income of $9.4 million for 2023.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2024 and 2023 were $3.23 and $2.02, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes $0.70 per share related to the reserve adjustments noted above for 2024.

For 2024, sales of residential products were higher by 3.0% versus 2023, while sales of commercial products were up 8.8% in 2024 versus 2023. Thermal InMotion continues to expand BHI's capabilities into previously unserved segments of the HVAC industry, and we are pleased with the results. The service and rentals businesses contributed $8.8 million in 2024 compared to $2.6 million in 2023. Overall, we continue to believe order flow and our current backlogs are in line with seasonal operating patterns and 2025 is expected to follow the same manner.

Average debt levels of the Company's revolving credit facility for the fourth quarter of 2024 were approximately $2.3 million lower than the fourth quarter of 2023. On a year over year basis, the average debt levels on the revolving credit facility were approximately $7.8 million lower. We continue to evaluate our working capital needs, including inventory levels, to ensure we can appropriately meet production volumes and fund future growth initiatives.

At its meeting on February 20, 2025, Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.23 per share payable March 27, 2025, with a record date of March 20, 2025. Additionally, the Board of Directors amended the bylaws to confirm the ability to provide notice to shareholders and/or directors via electronic mail.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Annual Meeting, with a shareholder record date of March 3, 2025, will be held virtually via a secure website meeting platform on Monday, April 28, 2025, beginning at 11:30 a.m. eastern.

About Burnham Holdings, Inc.: BHI is the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, furnaces and related HVAC products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. BHI is listed on the OTC Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURCA". For more information, please visit www.burnhamholdings.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information: This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted SG&A, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures do not provide investors with an accurate measure of, and should not be used as a substitute for, the comparable financial measures as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures, give investors a useful tool to assess and understand the Company's overall financial performance, because they exclude items of income or expense that the Company believes are not reflective of its ongoing operating performance, allowing for a better period-to-period comparison of operations of the Company. The Company acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results, and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Net sales


$ 94,102


$ 81,576


$ 270,185


$ 252,982

Cost of goods sold


71,116


59,610


209,151


193,223

Gross profit


22,986


21,966


61,034


59,759

Selling, general and administrative expenses


12,415


12,973


44,530


43,137

Investment impairment loss


-


2,298


-


2,298

Operating income


10,571


6,695


16,504


14,324

Other (expense) / income:









Non-service related pension credit


(5)


(355)


369


57

Interest and investment gain (loss)


(20)


605


892


872

Interest expense


(543)


(626)


(2,069)


(2,733)

Other expense


(568)


(376)


(808)


(1,804)

Income before income taxes


10,003


6,319


15,696


12,520

Income tax expense


2,435


1,668


3,744


3,094

Net income


$ 7,568


$ 4,651


$ 11,952


$ 9,426










Earnings per share:









Basic


$ 1.63


$ 1.01


$ 2.57


$ 2.04

Diluted


$ 1.60


$ 0.99


$ 2.53


$ 2.02



$ 0.23


$ 0.22


$ 0.92


$ 0.88

Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands)








(Unaudited)



ASSETS


2024


2023

Current Assets






Cash and cash equivalents


$ 6,350


$ 5,880


Trade accounts receivable, net


28,606


31,023


Inventories, net


54,908


58,017


Costs in Excess of Billings


141


621


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


4,426


1,954



Total Current Assets


94,431


97,495

Property, plant and equipment, net


70,144


64,437

Lease assets


6,578


4,119

Other long-term assets


23,756


18,620



Total Assets


$ 194,909


$ 184,671








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities






Accounts payable & accrued expenses


$ 35,509


$ 35,365


Billings in excess of costs


1,698


137


Current portion of:






Long-term liabilities


772


1,171


Lease liabilities


1,310


1,051


Long-term debt


184


184



Total Current Liabilities


39,473


37,908

Long-term debt


22,273


27,232

Lease liabilities


5,268


3,068

Other long-term liabilities


4,823


5,933

Deferred income taxes


9,793


9,095

Shareholders' Equity






Preferred Stock


530


530


Class A Common Stock


3,633


3,633


Class B Convertible Common Stock


1,311


1,311


Additional paid-in capital


10,799


11,769


Retained earnings


128,884


121,291


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(20,820)


(24,668)


Treasury stock, at cost


(11,058)


(12,431)



Total Shareholders' Equity


113,279


101,435



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 194,909


$ 184,671

Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands)




(Unaudited)





2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income


$ 11,952


$ 9,426

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided





by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


5,445


4,984

Investment impairment loss


-


2,298

Deferred income taxes


(451)


(161)

Provision for long-term employee benefits


(434)


(22)

Share-based compensation expense


474


702

Other reserves and allowances


1,758


(64)

Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:





Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable, net


2,393


(695)

Decrease in inventories, net


3,109


3,791

(Increase) decrease in other current assets


(1,613)


1,733

Decrease in other current liabilities


(523)


(870)

Net cash provided by operating activities


22,110


21,122






Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures


(11,152)


(9,370)

Investment in EnviroPower


-


(141)

Purchase of CSI


(1,100)


(2,277)

Other investing activities


-


(9)

Net cash used by investing activities


(12,252)


(11,797)






Cash flows from financing activities:





Net proceeds from revolver


(4,774)


(6,305)

Repayment of term loan


(184)


-

Share-based compensation activity


(71)


-

Dividends paid


(4,359)


(4,134)

Net cash used by financing activities


(9,388)


(10,439)






Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


$ 470


$ (1,114)






Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


5,880


6,994

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


470


(1,114)

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$ 6,350


$ 5,880

Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands except per share amounts)








Class B






Accumulated









Class A


Convertible


Additional




Other


Treasury





Preferred


Common


Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stock,


Shareholders'



Stock


Stock


Stock


Capital


Earnings


Loss


at Cost


Equity

Balance at December 31, 2022 (as restated)


$ 530


$ 3,626


$ 1,318


$ 11,928


$ 115,999


$ (27,549)


$ (13,292)


$ 92,560


















Net income


-


-


-


-


9,426


-


-


9,426

Other comprehensive income,

















net of tax


-


-


-


-


-


2,881


-


2,881

Cash dividends declared:

















Preferred stock - 6%


-


-


-


-


(18)


-


-


(18)

Common stock - ($0.88 per share)


-


-


-


-


(4,116)


-


-


(4,116)

Share-based compensation:

















Expense recognition


-


-


-


702


-


-


-


702

Issuance of vested shares


-


-


-


(861)


-


-


861


-

Conversion of common stock


-


7


(7)


-


-


-


-


-


















Balance at December 31, 2023


$ 530


$ 3,633


$ 1,311


$ 11,769


$ 121,291


$ (24,668)


$ (12,431)


$ 101,435


















Net income


-


-


-


-


11,952


-


-


11,952

Other comprehensive income,

















net of tax


-


-


-


-


-


3,848


-


3,848

Cash dividends declared:

















Preferred stock - 6%


-


-


-


-


(18)


-


-


(18)

Common stock - ($0.92 per share)


-


-


-


-


(4,341)


-


-


(4,341)

Share-based compensation:

















Expense recognition


-


-


-


474


-


-


-


474

Issuance of vested shares


-


-


-


(1,444)


-


-


1,373


(71)


















Balance at December 31, 2024 (Unaudited)


$ 530


$ 3,633


$ 1,311


$ 10,799


$ 128,884


$ (20,820)


$ (11,058)


$ 113,279

Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended,


Year Ended



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2024



GAAP


Adjustments


Adjusted


GAAP


Adjustments


Adjusted

Selling, general and administrative expenses


$ 12,415


$ (2,841)


$ 9,574


$ 44,530


$ (4,377)


$ 40,153

Net sales


$ 94,102


$ -


$ 94,102


$ 270,185


$ -


$ 270,185














SG&A as percent of sales


13.2 %




10.2 %


16.5 %




14.9 %



Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Net sales


$ 94,102


$ 81,576


$ 270,185


$ 252,982










Net income


$ 7,568


$ 4,651


$ 11,952


$ 9,426

Exclude:









Income tax expense


2,435


1,668


3,744


3,094

Interest expense


543


626


2,069


2,733

Depreciation and amortization


1,414


1,254


5,445


4,984

EBITDA


$ 11,960


$ 8,199


$ 23,210


$ 20,237










EBITDA as a percent of net sales


12.7 %


10.1 %


8.6 %


8.0 %










EBITDA


$ 11,960


$ 8,199


$ 23,210


$ 20,237

Adjustments


2,841


-


4,377


-

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 14,801


$ 8,199


$ 27,587


$ 20,237










Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net sales


15.7 %


10.1 %


10.2 %


8.0 %



Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Net income


$ 7,568


$ 4,651


$ 11,952


$ 9,426

Adjustments, net of tax


2,150


-


3,333


-

Adjusted net income


$ 9,718


$ 4,651


$ 15,285


$ 9,426










Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding


4,732


4,629


4,723


4,659










Diluted earnings per share


$ 1.60


$ 0.99


$ 2.53


$ 2.02

Adjusted diluted earnings per share


$ 2.05


$ 0.99


$ 3.23


$ 2.02

SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.

