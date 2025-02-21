BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The pound rose to more than a 2-month high of 1.2679 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.2647.Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 2-day highs of 190.95 and 1.1395 from early lows of 189.37 and 1.1372, respectively.The pound edged up to 0.8273 against the euro, from an early low of 0.8292.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.28 against the greenback, 197.00 against the yen, 1.15 against the franc and 0.80 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX