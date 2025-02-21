PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence improved somewhat in February after weakening in the previous two months, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.The economic sentiment index rose to 97.8 in February from 97.4 in January.Among components, both business morale and consumer confidence indicators developed differently in February, the survey said.The business confidence indicator rose marginally to 98.0 in February from 97.5. Similarly, the industrial confidence indicator rose to 93.5 from 93.2.Data showed confidence among consumers weakened in February, with the sentiment index falling to 96.6 from 97.1 in the previous month.The share of consumers expecting the overall economic situation in the Czech Republic to deteriorate over the next twelve months increased for the third consecutive month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX