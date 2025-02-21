DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices increased for the third straight month in January, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.Output prices in the manufacturing industry climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 3.3 percent decrease in December.Factory gate prices for food products grew 7.0 percent from last year, largely due to higher costs for dairy products. The price index for food products, beverages, and tobacco climbed 6.4 percent.At the same time, prices for chemicals and chemical products slumped by 13.7 percent.Prices for domestic sales increased 1.4 percent in January from a year ago, and those for the export market rose by 2.1 percent.Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices surged 67.7 percent annually in January, and those for construction products rose by 1.3 percent.On a monthly basis, wholesale prices edged up 0.1 percent versus a 0.6 percent gain in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX