Abliva AB: Abliva AB Year-End Report January - December 2024

Positive Interim Analysis of the FALCON Study

2024 Summary

Important events during 2024

KL1333

In July, Abliva announced a positive outcome of the interim analysis of the 24-week data of the FALCON study with KL1333, increasing the probability of a positive readout upon completion of the full study.

Financial

In February, the Board of Directors resolved on a capital raise totaling app. SEK 88 million through a fully guaranteed rights issue and a directed issue of convertible bonds.

The new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders, announced in February and carried out in April, was subscribed to 100 percent. Abliva raised approximately SEK 46 million before deduction for transactions costs.

Following the positive outcome of the interim analysis, Abliva was in August provided with additional proceeds of SEK 42 million before transaction costs through the conversion of the convertible bonds pledged in the capital raise in February.

Public cash offer from Pharming Techonologies B.V.

As per 20 February 2025, Pharming Technologies B.V. controls in total 1,494,181,625 shares and votes in Abliva, corresponding to approximately 92.7 percent of the total number of shares and votes in Abliva.

On 7 February 2025, Pharming declared unconditional, with approximately 87.7 percent of the total number of shares and votes in Abliva, and completed the recommended cash offer to the shareholders of Abliva and extended the acceptance period until February 20, 2025.

Following an announcement of Pharming Technologies B.V. on December 15, 2024, on a public cash offer to acquire all shares in Abliva for SEK 0.45 per share, the Board of Directors of Abliva unanimously recommended the shareholders of Abliva to accept the offer. The acceptance period for the offer commenced on 16 January 2025.

Financial information

October-December 2024*

Net revenues: SEK 0 (137,000)

Other operating income: SEK 207,000 (0)

Loss before tax: SEK 26,478,000 (25,258,000)

Loss per share before dilution: SEK 0.02 (0.02)

Diluted loss per share: SEK 0.02 (0.02)

January-December 2024*

Net revenues: SEK 0 (137,000)

Other operating income: SEK 497,000 (1,345,000)

Loss before tax: SEK 89,954,000 (95,518,000)

Loss per share before dilution: SEK 0.07 (0,09)

Diluted loss per share: SEK 0.07 (0.09)

