MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The United States has designated six Mexican cartels and two transnational gangs as foreign terrorist organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.The targeted Mexican cartels are Cártel de Sinaloa, Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, Cártel del Noreste (formerly Los Zetas), La Nueva Familia Michoacana, Cártel de Golfo (Gulf Cartel), and Cárteles Unidos.The transnational gangs targeted by the State Department are Tren de Aragua, or TdA, and MS-13.TdA is a transnational organization originated in Venezuela with cells in Colombia, Peru, and Chile, with further reports of sporadic presence in Ecuador, Bolivia, and Brazil. This brutal criminal group has conducted kidnappings, extorted businesses, bribed public officials, authorized its members to attack and kill U.S. law enforcement, and assassinated a Venezuelan opposition leader.MS-13, which migrated from Los Angeles to Central America, recruits, organizes, and spreads violence in several countries, primarily in El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and the United States.Cártel de Sinaloa is a transnational organization based in Sinaloa, Mexico. It is one of the world's most powerful drug cartels and is one of the largest producers and traffickers of fentanyl and other illicit drugs to the United States. Cártel de Sinaloa has used violence to murder, kidnap, and intimidate civilians, government officials, and journalists.Announcing the designations, Secretary Of State Marco Rubio said cartels and other transnational organizations 'threaten the safety of the American people, the security of the United States, and the stability of the international order in the Western Hemisphere.'Terrorist designations deny these groups and its cadres access to the U.S. financial system and the resources they need to carry out attacks. All property of those designated in the United States are blocked, and U.S. citizens are prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.The Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, along with the rest of U.S. law enforcement and the Department of Defense, will take action 'to remove these terrorists from our soil and to degrade their ability to threaten or undermine any American security or sovereignty interests,' Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller said at a news conference.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX