JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Israel says the body of a woman that Hamas released to Israeli military on Thursday was not that of Shiri Bibas.The Israeli military said this was revealed at forensic testing of the body conducted at the Abu Kabir forensic institute in Jaffa.Hamas had released the bodies of four Israeli hostages who died while in its custody as part of the ceasefire agreement. According to Hamas, they were the bodies of Oded Lifschitz, 84, and three members of the Bibas family.Shiri Bibas and her two sons - Ariel and Kfir were abducted from their home in kibbutz Nir Oz during Hamas' deadly attacks in Israel on 2023 October 7.The children were aged nine months and four years when they were abducted.The Israel Defense Forces said the bodies of three others have been identified as that of Lifschitz, Ariel and Kfir.Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged that Hamas 'put the body of a Gazan woman in a coffin'.'We will act with determination to bring Shiri home along with all our hostages - both living and dead - and ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement,' Netanyahu said Friday.Israeli military said it was a 'violation of utmost severity' of the ceasefire agreement.Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General has condemned the 'parading' of coffins containing the bodies of Israeli hostages by their Hamas captors before handing it over to Red Cross in Khan Younis on Thursday, calling it 'abhorrent and appalling'.The UN chief also reiterated his appeal to all combatants who are party to the fragile ceasefire process to stand by their commitments and continue the full implementation of the deal.Six hostages are due to be freed on Saturday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX