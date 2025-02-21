Invisors Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification in the US and UK

ATLANTA and GLASGOW, Scotland, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors is proud to be Certified by Great Place To Work® for the 5th year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Invisors. This year, in surveys taking place for both our US and UK populations, an average of 95% of employees said it's a Great Place To Work - 39 points higher than the average US company and 42 points higher than the average UK company. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Being named a Great Place to Work in both the US and the UK is a reflection of the culture our people have built-one rooted in trust, collaboration and a shared commitment to growth," shares Aggie Nolan, Partner at Invisors. "It's not just about where we work; it's about how we support each other, challenge ourselves and create an environment where everyone can thrive. This recognition is a celebration of our team's dedication to making Invisors a place where people genuinely love what they do and who they do it with."

Invisors was first certified as a Great Place to Work in 2021 as a team of 196 and has since grown to a team of more than 320. Throughout its growth, Invisors has remained committed to a team-first culture by maintaining a collaborative, supportive environment. Invisors have fun together - from volunteering in local areas, to spending evenings together on recreational teams, to group trips, these activities are core to creating a family-like environment where employees feel personally and professionally nurtured.

Since Invisors' European expansion in 2022, the group has grown rapidly. "Receiving this recognition is a fantastic achievement and a testament to us replicating the culture and leadership style of Invisors US," shares Matt Lawrence, EMEA Commercial Lead at Invisors. "Our hiring policy has been simple - recruiting great people who fit straight into the team and live our values every day. As the Invisors UK team grows each month we have been selective in hiring experienced resources alongside graduates straight out of university, as this ensures deep expertise alongside some fresh ideas and different ways of thinking."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Invisors stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

In 2024 alone, Invisors was named on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents, Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology, Fortune Best Medium Workplaces and Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials lists in the United States along with the GPTW Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services, GPTW Best Workplaces for Development and Best Workplaces for Women Lists in the United Kingdom. This diverse list of recognitions is a testament to Invisors' continued commitment to a workplace where people truly enjoy what they do.

As our global consultancy grows beyond more than 300 teammates with teams in the US and Europe, Invisors continues to focus on creating an environment that nurtures our team culture while growing our business through our core values.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com or our Great Place to Work® US and UK certification profiles.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

