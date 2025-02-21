CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevailed in world markets as trade tariff uncertainty, politics, geopolitics, macro-economics, earnings all weighed on sentiment.Wall Street Futures are directionless. European benchmarks are trading on a positive note ahead of elections in Germany on Sunday. Asian markets also finished trading on a mostly positive note while shares in Hong Kong hit a 3-year high.The Dollar Index strengthened. Bond yields are moving mixed. Crude oil prices declined amidst a larger-than-expected build in inventories in the U.S. Gold futures declined. Cryptocurrencies mostly rallied.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 43,962.00, down 0.49% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,123.90, up 0.10% Germany's DAX at 22,368.96, up 0.13% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,668.86, up 0.07% France's CAC 40 at 8,159.14, up 0.45% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,479.75, up 0.39% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,784.00, up 0.28% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,296.20, down 0.32% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,379.11, up 0.85% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,477.92, up 3.99%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0476, down 0.23% GBP/USD at 1.2650, down 0.11% USD/JPY at 150.47, up 0.51% AUD/USD at 0.6385, down 0.16% USD/CAD at 1.4178, up 0.00% Dollar Index at 106.64, up 0.25%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.500%, up 0.02% Germany at 2.4905%, down 1.68% France at 3.240%, down 0.86% U.K. at 4.6710%, up 1.35% Japan at 1.41%, down 1.05%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $76.10, down 0.50%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $72.07, down 0.57%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,942.70, down 0.45%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $98,560.14, up 1.16% Ethereum at $2,790.21, up 1.66% XRP at $2.64, down 1.56% BNB at $666.94, up 2.77% Solana at $176.89, up 1.27%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX