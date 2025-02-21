Anzeige
21.02.2025 18:58 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Feb-2025 / 17:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
21 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               21 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      143,924 
Highest price paid per share:         112.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          110.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 111.5464p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 321,506,336 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (321,506,336) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      111.5464p                    143,924

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
200              110.00          08:53:07         00324226720TRLO1     XLON 
300              110.00          09:35:30         00324255895TRLO1     XLON 
6405              112.00          09:59:52         00324269849TRLO1     XLON 
500              112.00          09:59:52         00324269850TRLO1     XLON 
978              112.00          09:59:52         00324269851TRLO1     XLON 
979              112.00          09:59:52         00324269852TRLO1     XLON 
200              112.00          10:00:08         00324269861TRLO1     XLON 
400              112.00          10:00:08         00324269862TRLO1     XLON 
200              112.00          10:01:08         00324269896TRLO1     XLON 
393              112.00          10:01:08         00324269897TRLO1     XLON 
257              112.50          10:02:31         00324269939TRLO1     XLON 
983              112.50          10:02:31         00324269940TRLO1     XLON 
770              112.50          10:02:31         00324269941TRLO1     XLON 
249              112.00          10:10:53         00324270280TRLO1     XLON 
517              112.00          10:10:53         00324270281TRLO1     XLON 
601              112.00          10:10:53         00324270282TRLO1     XLON 
165              112.00          10:17:45         00324270460TRLO1     XLON 
341              112.00          10:17:45         00324270461TRLO1     XLON 
425              112.00          10:37:15         00324271153TRLO1     XLON 
341              112.00          10:37:15         00324271154TRLO1     XLON 
806              111.50          11:00:23         00324271905TRLO1     XLON 
578              111.50          11:00:23         00324271906TRLO1     XLON 
228              111.50          11:00:23         00324271907TRLO1     XLON 
621              111.50          12:20:25         00324273876TRLO1     XLON 
775              111.50          13:02:31         00324274692TRLO1     XLON 
92               111.50          13:02:31         00324274693TRLO1     XLON 
184              111.50          13:02:31         00324274694TRLO1     XLON 
2000              111.50          13:49:24         00324275524TRLO1     XLON 
1575              111.50          13:57:46         00324275707TRLO1     XLON 
1354              111.50          13:57:46         00324275697TRLO1     XLON 
739              111.50          13:57:46         00324275698TRLO1     XLON 
2400              111.50          13:57:46         00324275699TRLO1     XLON 
954              111.50          13:57:46         00324275700TRLO1     XLON 
1446              111.50          13:57:46         00324275701TRLO1     XLON 
529              111.50          13:57:46         00324275702TRLO1     XLON 
529              111.50          13:57:46         00324275703TRLO1     XLON 
377              111.50          13:57:46         00324275704TRLO1     XLON 
72               111.50          13:57:46         00324275705TRLO1     XLON 
738              111.50          13:57:46         00324275706TRLO1     XLON 
1520              111.50          13:57:46         00324275708TRLO1     XLON 
1109              111.50          13:57:46         00324275709TRLO1     XLON 
2323              111.50          13:57:48         00324275715TRLO1     XLON 
1069              111.50          13:57:50         00324275726TRLO1     XLON 
1031              111.50          13:57:50         00324275725TRLO1     XLON 
522              111.50          14:00:18         00324275861TRLO1     XLON 
1778              111.50          14:00:18         00324275862TRLO1     XLON 
1069              111.50          14:13:35         00324276214TRLO1     XLON 
55               111.50          14:13:35         00324276215TRLO1     XLON 
467              111.50          14:13:35         00324276216TRLO1     XLON 
795              111.50          14:13:35         00324276217TRLO1     XLON 
1576              111.50          14:13:35         00324276212TRLO1     XLON 
3354              111.50          14:13:35         00324276213TRLO1     XLON 
151              111.50          14:13:37         00324276218TRLO1     XLON 
363              111.50          14:17:05         00324276341TRLO1     XLON 
655              111.50          14:21:24         00324276444TRLO1     XLON 
1002              111.50          14:23:44         00324276520TRLO1     XLON 
2185              111.50          14:23:44         00324276519TRLO1     XLON 
500              111.50          14:25:03         00324276557TRLO1     XLON 
912              111.50          14:27:52         00324276586TRLO1     XLON 
1002              111.50          14:27:52         00324276587TRLO1     XLON 
500              111.50          14:27:52         00324276588TRLO1     XLON 
1735              111.50          14:27:52         00324276589TRLO1     XLON 
1619              111.50          14:27:52         00324276590TRLO1     XLON 
1856              111.50          14:27:52         00324276591TRLO1     XLON 
59               111.50          14:27:52         00324276592TRLO1     XLON 
1114              111.50          14:27:53         00324276593TRLO1     XLON 
39               111.50          14:27:54         00324276594TRLO1     XLON 
1140              111.50          14:27:55         00324276595TRLO1     XLON 
1752              111.50          14:27:55         00324276598TRLO1     XLON 
1002              111.50          14:27:55         00324276596TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2025 12:26 ET (17:26 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
