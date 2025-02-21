CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple is discontinuing its strongest data security feature, Advanced Data Protection, for UK users following government demands for access to encrypted user data.ADP employs end-to-end encryption, ensuring that only account holders can access their stored content-preventing even Apple from decrypting it.However, after the UK government requested access to this data, Apple opted to withdraw the feature rather than introduce a potential security vulnerability.As a result, UK users can no longer enable ADP, and existing users will soon lose access. Data stored under standard encryption, which Apple can access and share with law enforcement under a legal warrant, will remain unaffected.Apple expressed deep disappointment, reaffirming its stance against creating backdoors in its technology and emphasizing its commitment to user privacy.The decision has drawn strong criticism from privacy advocates and cybersecurity experts, who argue that the UK's actions weaken digital security and set a dangerous global precedent. US lawmakers have also voiced concerns, warning that the move could impact intelligence-sharing agreements between the two nations.The UK government has neither confirmed nor denied issuing the request, maintaining its policy of not commenting on operational matters.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX