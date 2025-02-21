KDG Named a Top Workplace for the Second Year by the Morning Call

As voted on by employees, KDG has won a Top Workplace award in 2025, presented by The Morning Call.

Each year, The Morning Call recognizes companies that excel in creating outstanding workplace environments in the Lehigh Valley Top Workplaces awards. For the second consecutive year, KDG has been named one of the top workplaces in the Lehigh Valley and is the recipient of the Best Benefits Award, reaffirming its commitment to employee satisfaction and company culture. Winners were announced during a celebration event attended by hundreds of employees and business leaders within the Lehigh Valley.

The Morning Call Top Workplaces

The Top Workplaces emblem.

The Top Workplaces rankings are determined through an employee feedback evaluation process. Scores are based on an anonymous employee survey measuring overall workplace experience. Employers are grouped into similar sizes to compare similar employee experiences. Those with higher feedback results, exceeding national benchmarks, earn the honor of a Top Workplaces award.

"KDG's success starts with our people, and we are honored to receive this recognition once again," says Kyle David, President and CEO of KDG. "We strive to create a workplace that supports and values every team member, and this award reinforces our ongoing efforts."

KDG offers a variety of employee-focused benefits, including 100% employer-paid healthcare, a generous retirement contribution match, flexible schedules, and remote work options. Employees also participate in a profit-sharing program that ensures the company's success is shared across all levels of the organization.

In addition to this recognition, KDG has earned multiple accolades, including being named an Inc. Magazine Best of the Best workplace, a three-time Best Places to Work award winner from The Best Companies Group,a Clutch Top 1000 Global Organization, and one of the nation's most inclusive workplaces by Color Magazine.

To learn more about KDG and its award-winning professional services, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/ . The organization is onboarding new clients seeking business automation, Zoho development, cybersecurity support, and more.

About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/ .

Contact Information

Press Inquiries

info@kyledavidgroup.com

610-336-4822

SOURCE: KDG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire