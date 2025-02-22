Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Provides Information Regarding Inka Health's USPTO Provisional Patent Application for AI-Powered Precision Medicine Platform, SynoGraph

Onco-Innovations Limited(CSE:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF) (Frankfurt:W1H,WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Inka Health ("Inka"), filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its next-generation AI platform, SynoGraph. The patent application, titled, "Method and System for Causal Graph Generation and Analysis", was filed on January 28, 2025, and marks an important step in protecting Onco's innovative approach to AI-driven precision medicine and oncology drug development.

SynoGraph leverages AI-powered causal inference to identify which cancer patients may be most likely to respond to specific treatments, which has the potential to advance precision medicine. By integrating diverse multimodal medical data-including genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics-SynoGraph aims to uncover previously hidden insights that can potentially optimize treatment decisions and clinical trial design. This proprietary technology is expected to enhance Onco's ability to move forward on its drug research and development initiatives.

As a cornerstone of Onco's subsidiary Inka Health's AI-powered drug development platform, SynoGraph has the potential to offer an AI-enabled framework through which to structure and integrate complex real-world clinical data for drug research, development and trial optimization. By streamlining trial design and patient selection, SynoGraph has the potential to shorten clinical trial timelines-a crucial factor in reducing development costs and improving patient outcomes.

"Filing this provisional patent application is an important step in safeguarding our proprietary AI technology, aimed at ensuring that SynoGraph remains a protected and valuable asset in AI-driven drug development. Protecting our innovation is essential as we continue to push the boundaries of AI-driven precision medicine, strengthening our position in the healthcare technology sector and opening doors for strategic collaborations and commercialization opportunities," said Dr. Paul Arora, CEO of Inka Health.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to prevent and cure cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours, setting new standards in cancer treatment. Onco's commitment to excellence and innovation drives it to develop advanced therapies that improve patient outcomes and offer hope in the fight against cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the further development, potential commercialization and benefits of SynoGraph, and the Company's other research initiatives, and the prospects of the Company, including its ability to safeguard its technologies, and the Company's business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts.

