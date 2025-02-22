Borussia Dortmund's stock demonstrated robust performance on Friday, climbing 1.7% to reach €3.23, with trading activity pushing the price to a daily peak of €3.25. This upward momentum reflects growing investor confidence in the club's sporting and financial prospects, primarily driven by their successful advancement to the Champions League Round of 16, where they will face OSC Lille. The positive market response is further substantiated by impressive financial metrics, with quarterly revenues showing significant growth from €102.26 million to €137.19 million, representing a 34.16% increase.

Analyst Outlook Remains Bullish

Market analysts maintain an optimistic stance on the stock's future trajectory, setting an average price target of €6.00, suggesting substantial upside potential from current levels. Looking ahead to fiscal year 2025, analysts project earnings per share of €0.213, while dividend payments are expected to increase from €0.060 to €0.070 per share, underscoring the company's strengthening financial position and commitment to shareholder returns.

