TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Monday release Q4 numbers for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.Sales are expected to rise 0.5 percent on quarter after easing 0.1 percent in the previous three months. Core retail sales are tipped to add 0.2 percent on quarter after slipping 0.8 percent in the three months prior.Singapore will see January figures for consumer prices. Overall inflation is expected to climb 2.2 percent on year, up from 1.6 percent in December. Core CPI is seen higher by an annual 1.5 percent, easing from 1.8 percent in the previous month.Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday in observance of the Emperor's birthday and will re-open on Tuesday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX