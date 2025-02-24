Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
851 % Rendite in 30 Tagen: Die KI-Aktie, die seit der Integration von Deepseek R1 Wellen schlägt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.02.2025 07:54 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IPLOOK NETWORKS: IPLOOK's Evolution Plan: Seamlessly Transitioning from 2G/3G to 4G/5G

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As telecom operators face mounting pressure to modernize aging infrastructure while maintaining service continuity, IPLOOK delivers a cost-efficient evolution blueprint that bridges legacy 2G/3G systems with next-gen networks. This phased approach eliminates disruptive "rip-and-replace" models, enabling operators to optimize existing assets while deploying advanced technologies.


Key Innovations in IPLOOK's Evolution Plan

Multi-Generation Coexistence: Seamlessly integrates 4G/5G core networks with legacy components (HLR, GGSN) through virtualized interworking modules, ensuring uninterrupted voice/SMS services during transition.

Backward Compatibility Engine: Resolves legacy system bottlenecks via protocol conversion and adaptive resource orchestration, extending the lifecycle of 2G/3G infrastructure.

Modular Scalability: Cloud-native architecture allows incremental upgrades, from VoLTE enablement to network slicing, aligned with market demands.

Case Studies

Case 1: A regional operator with 1.8M subscribers leveraged IPLOOK's solution with 5M-capacity disaster recovery, enabling 2G/3G service continuity while modernizing subscriber management.

Case 2: A Middle Eastern operator streamlined its disaster recovery across 2G/3G/4G networks using IPLOOK's converged EPC+IMS solution, enabled cross-generational voice interoperability and unified 2G/3G/4G network management, ensuring seamless service delivery across multiple generations of mobile technology.

Future-Ready Convergence

IPLOOK's 3G/4G/5G Unified Core combines:

Dynamic resource allocation for legacy and modern traffic

Automated service migration tools for zero-touch upgrades

Multi-RAT protocol gateways ensuring intergenerational interoperability

For media inquiries or to schedule a meeting at MWC 2025, contact sales@iplook.com or info@iplook.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428209/IPLOOK_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iplooks-evolution-plan-seamlessly-transitioning-from-2g3g-to-4g5g-302383141.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.