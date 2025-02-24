IPLOOK NETWORKS: IPLOOK's Evolution Plan: Seamlessly Transitioning from 2G/3G to 4G/5G

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As telecom operators face mounting pressure to modernize aging infrastructure while maintaining service continuity, IPLOOK delivers a cost-efficient evolution blueprint that bridges legacy 2G/3G systems with next-gen networks. This phased approach eliminates disruptive "rip-and-replace" models, enabling operators to optimize existing assets while deploying advanced technologies.

Key Innovations in IPLOOK's Evolution Plan

Multi-Generation Coexistence: Seamlessly integrates 4G/5G core networks with legacy components (HLR, GGSN) through virtualized interworking modules, ensuring uninterrupted voice/SMS services during transition.

Backward Compatibility Engine: Resolves legacy system bottlenecks via protocol conversion and adaptive resource orchestration, extending the lifecycle of 2G/3G infrastructure.

Modular Scalability: Cloud-native architecture allows incremental upgrades, from VoLTE enablement to network slicing, aligned with market demands.

Case Studies

Case 1: A regional operator with 1.8M subscribers leveraged IPLOOK's solution with 5M-capacity disaster recovery, enabling 2G/3G service continuity while modernizing subscriber management.

Case 2: A Middle Eastern operator streamlined its disaster recovery across 2G/3G/4G networks using IPLOOK's converged EPC+IMS solution, enabled cross-generational voice interoperability and unified 2G/3G/4G network management, ensuring seamless service delivery across multiple generations of mobile technology.

Future-Ready Convergence

IPLOOK's 3G/4G/5G Unified Core combines:

Dynamic resource allocation for legacy and modern traffic

Automated service migration tools for zero-touch upgrades

Multi-RAT protocol gateways ensuring intergenerational interoperability

For media inquiries or to schedule a meeting at MWC 2025, contact sales@iplook.com or info@iplook.com .

