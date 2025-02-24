ENGWE Launches the Mapfour N1: Budget-friendly, High-Performance E-Bike for Urban Commuters

PARIS, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a global leader in electric bicycles, is proud to announce the launch of the Mapfour N1 , the first model in its highly anticipated Mapfour series. Available for pre-order from February 24 to March 5, 2025, the Mapfour N1 commuter ebike combines high performance, lightweight design, and exceptional affordability, making it the ideal solution for urban commuters seeking a sustainable and efficient mode of transportation.

Exclusive Pre-Order Offer:

Mapfour N1 Air : Regular Price €1399 (Early-bird Price €1299)

: Regular Price €1399 (Early-bird Price €1299) Mapfour N1 Pro: Regular Price €1899 (Early-bird Price €1799)

Those who pre-order will receive an exclusive early bird package, which includes €100 off discount, free rear rack, mudguard, kickstand, and a gift package that includes a rear rack bag, mobile phone holder, and lock, the total valued at over €278.

Baron, ENGWE's Product Manager, commented, "Since we announced the Mapfour lineup in January, we've received overwhelming interest from customers. Many expected the N1 to be priced between €2,000 and €3,000, but we're thrilled to launch it at a more affordable price. This aligns perfectly with Mapfour's mission to provide high-quality, environmentally friendly mobility solutions to a wider audience, revolutionizing daily commutes with sustainable, budget-friendly, healthy, and hassle-free travel options."

Mapfour N1 Air ebike-The lightest 100KM Range Carbon e-bike around €1000

Lightweight Carbon Frame: Weighs just 15.6 kg with a 1.28 kg frame, 11 times stronger than aluminum.

Weighs just 15.6 kg with a 1.28 kg frame, 11 times stronger than aluminum. Long-Range Battery: Equipped with a 10Ah high-capacity battery, supporting up to 100km of long-range riding on a single charge.

Equipped with a 10Ah high-capacity battery, supporting up to 100km of long-range riding on a single charge. Smart Anti-Theft: Includes GPS tracking, SOS alerts, and abnormal bike notifications.

Includes GPS tracking, SOS alerts, and abnormal bike notifications. Removable Samsung Battery: Easily detaches for charging with added theft protection.

Mapfour N1 Pro-The Most Powerful and Secure Carbon City E-Bike Under €2000

Powerful Motor: 250W Ananda mid-drive motor with 80Nm torque for mountain-bike-like performance.

250W Ananda mid-drive motor with 80Nm torque for mountain-bike-like performance. Fast-Charging Battery: Fully charges in 1.5 hours.

Fully charges in 1.5 hours. Trek-Grade Carbon Frame : Built with the same quality as Trek and Specialized, this frame is lightweight, strong, and offers a smooth, durable ride.

: Built with the same quality as Trek and Specialized, this frame is lightweight, strong, and offers a smooth, durable ride. Advanced Anti-Theft: Features Bluetooth lock, geofencing, bike locator, and solar-powered tail light.

For more details or to place a pre-order, visit ENGWE's official website. Don't miss your chance to be one of the first to experience the Mapfour N1 from February 24 to March 5, 2025-the future of affordable and efficient urban commuting!

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8o7Im7yntjE

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341757/ENGWE_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-launches-the-mapfour-n1-budget-friendly-high-performance-e-bike-for-urban-commuters-302382796.html