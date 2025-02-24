LONDON (dpa-AFX) - B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) announced that Alex Russo will retire as Group Chief Executive and a Director of the Company with effect from 30 April 2025.The company said it is in the advanced stages of a recruitment process to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer with the support of a leading executive search firm, and will provide an update in due course.Looking ahead for fiscal year 2025, the company now expects group adjusted EBITDA, pre-IFRS 16, to be in the range of 605 million pounds to 625 million pounds compared to the prior estimation of 620 million pounds to 650 million pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX