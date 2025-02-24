DJ Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist (MIBX LN) Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2025 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 37.9997 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13172498 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 376914 EQS News ID: 2090091 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

