DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist (U37G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.7517 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 848422 CODE: U37G LN ISIN: LU1407888996 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U37G LN Sequence No.: 376953 EQS News ID: 2090171 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 24, 2025 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)