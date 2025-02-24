DJ Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (SP5G LN) Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2025 / 09:43 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 202.4613 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1091369 CODE: SP5G LN ISIN: LU1950341179 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G LN Sequence No.: 377063 EQS News ID: 2090413 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 24, 2025 03:43 ET (08:43 GMT)