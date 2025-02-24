DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc (EMXN LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2025 / 09:43 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 26.6006 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 60987993 CODE: EMXN LN ISIN: LU2009202107 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXN LN Sequence No.: 377065 EQS News ID: 2090417 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 24, 2025 03:44 ET (08:44 GMT)