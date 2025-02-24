Tradematics: AI companies lead the rankings of most valuable firms

The sector's performance increases rapidly

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) sector has seen remarkable growth in recent years. Four technology companies are now among the top five most valuable globally, with three surpassing a market capitalization of $3 billion, according to Tradematics' ranking of TOP 5 World's AI companies.

The global AI market reached nearly $136 billion last year and is estimated to exceed $184 billion this year. By the end of the decade, it could approach $830 billion, almost a tenfold increase from the 2020s. Large tech companies have successfully entered the AI sector, maintaining their dominance. No new company has surpassed these giants in performance or market value.

Apple Inc. is the most valuable AI and overall company, with a market capitalization surpassing $3.5 trillion. It leads over its main competitor, Samsung.

Microsoft Corporation, the second most valuable AI company, rebounded after a decline in 2022, stabilizing its position.

Nvidia, the third most valuable AI company, saw its market capitalization grow by over 100% in the past year, with net income surging by 581% in the 2024 fiscal year. Its market value increased by 2,000% over the last five years.

Alphabet Inc. remains a significant player in the technology and AI sectors, along with Meta Platforms, which has developed AI tools to stay competitive.

